We’ll partner with security agencies to fish out hoodlums behind looting, violence in Osun ― OPC

Osun State chapter of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) on Thursday expressed its readiness to partner security agencies to fish out hoodlums and miscreants behind violence and looting of public and private properties in the state.

The group said it was ready to deal with hoodlums, who recently hijacked the #EndSARS protest in the state, saying the group will not condone any act of lawlessness and looting, capable of truncating the peace in the state.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the weekly state executive meeting in Osogbo, the state coordinator of OPC, Mr Adedeji Aladesawe expressed displeasure at the spate of unrest and insecurity in the state during the peaceful protests.

While decrying the level of destruction and looting of both public and private facilities, he commended the youth for their display of maturity while the peaceful protests lasted, just he deplored the activities of miscreants and streets urchins that later took over the peaceful protest.

According to Aladesawe, “it is unfortunate that the peaceful protests ended abruptly with hoodlums using same to destroy and loot both public and private properties. However, the good thing about this protest is that the youth were able to pass their message across to our leaders with a five-point agenda for police reform and social justice.

“It is sad also that the raging crisis also affected our traditional heritage and institutions. Those thugs invaded the Akire Palace in Ikire and the Lagos monarch’s palace. The destruction and looting spree were not unconnected with the ugly situation in the country.

“But I want to assure residents of Osun State that the OPC under the leadership of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams will stop at nothing to ensure that the whole of South West is safe for all and sundry,” Aladesawe said.

He also urged residents of Osun State to remain calm as they go about their various businesses, assuring that the group will go all out to flush out hoodlums from their hideouts across the state.

“I am happy that Osun State is now peaceful, especially now that Governor Gboyega Oyetola has relaxed the curfew in the state. I am happy that everybody can now go about their business activities as Osun State economy bounces back, however, we will continue to partner with all the security agencies in the state to ensure that Osun State is safe for the people,” Aladesawe added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Presidential Panel On Police Reforms Agrees To Meet All Demands By #EndSARS Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has convened a meeting with stakeholders and has agreed to meet all demands raised by the #EndSARS protesters, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.

ICYMI: Lagos To Compensate Victims Of #EndSARS Protest With N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest.