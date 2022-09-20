We’ll not have mercy on electoral act violators, says Kaduna CP 

The Kaduna State Police Commissioner, Yekini Adio Ayoku, has said that his command will not have mercy on anyone who violates the electoral act.

To this end, he warned all political parties and their respective candidates to abide by electoral acts or risk arrest and detention.

Ayoku also advised parents and guardians not to allow their children and wards to be used as thugs and troublemakers before, during and after the elections.

Addressing the leadership of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State council who were in his office on a courtesy call on Tuesday, the police commissioner said that there would be watertight security at the polls so that the election will be without hitches.

Ayoku expressed satisfaction with the performances of journalists in the state, saying that he had not had a bad media report against his command since he assumed office in the state in April.

He then enjoined journalists to maintain the tempo of cooperation and support they have been giving the command, adding that media professionals should not celebrate kidnappers by the nature of headlines they cast in their reportage.

“We are promising top notch security within the state during the 2023 general election. We shall provide tight security so that the election will go smoothly.





“We advise political parties and candidates to abide by the Electoral Act, and we shall deal without mercy with anybody who violates the Electoral Act.”

At the event, the NUJ Chairman, Hajiya Asma’u Halilu, told the police commissioner that there was need to improve on collaboration between the union and the police command by availing information promptly to journalists.