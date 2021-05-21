We’ll not force you to take COVID-19 vaccine, NYSC DG tells Corps members

Latest News
By Adetola Bademosi - Abuja
nysc, NYSC receives test kits, NYSC DG warns politicians, NYSC sensitises corps members , NYSC commends corps members , no COVID-19 palliatives in orientation camps, FG yet to give approval, NYSC DG, corps members, Edo election, NYSC denies plans to reopen, NYSC, corps member, kidnap, skills acquisition, 60 hectares rice farm, NYSC 2021 Batch 'A' mobilization, unqualified corps members, Corps member hit by bullet
National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Director General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim

The National Youth Service Corps(NYSC), on Friday, said it would not force Corps members to take COVID-19 jab, but advised that the vaccine is good for personal protection against contracting the deadly virus.

The scheme’s Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, stated this during a nationwide virtual address to the 2021 Batch ‘A’ Stream Two Prospective Corps Members ahead of their official induction into the 37 NYSC Orientation Camps across the country.

In his address, he advised Corps members to make themselves available to officials from the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency whenever they visit camps to administer the vaccine on camp participants.

“Adhere strictly to all COVID-19 safety protocols, don’t expose yourselves to danger and be vaccinated,” Ibrahim said.

Also, he advised the Corps members to abide by the oath of allegiance of the scheme, the NYSC bye-laws and the NYSC Act in order to maintain good conduct throughout the service year.

“NYSC doesn’t harbour criminals, shun cultism, cybercrime and other social vices. You must be disciplined, committed, patriotic and maintain a good record throughout your service year,” he added.

Speaking further, the Director-General admonished them to take full advantage of the service year to empower themselves and also develop their host communities with viable projects that would impact positively their living standard.

He said, “identify the felt needs of your host communities and initiate laudable projects. Take full advantage of the service year and be exemplary in your conduct for others to follow.

“Obey strictly all the rules in your Place of Primary Assignments and host communities and also serve as good ambassadors of the NYSC Scheme, your school and institutions,” he added.

In another development, four Corps members have won a sum of N6.5million at the Future Grant competition aimed at boosting agric-business value chain among youths.

They were among the ten finalists earlier selected out of over 20,000 entrants for the competition.

The competition essentially aims at promoting agro-entrepreneurial training, where winners, undergo training and mentoring in big farm establishments, before being empowered with money, land, agricultural inputs and services.

According to the Executive Director, British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATNF), Ms Abimbola Okoya, the exercise is expected to encourage self-employment through agro-allied ventures.

She said BATNF has contributed immensely to Nigeria’s sustainable development agenda, especially in the areas of poverty reduction and improvement in the quality of life of Nigerians living in rural areas.

“I want to thank NYSC for always supporting the youths to translate ideas into money because agriculture is the key and it’s very stable,” she said.

In his keynote address at the virtual Pitch Ceremony, NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim acknowledged the relevance of the initiative by BATNF which inspires youth productivity and self-employment through agriculture.

He added that it would also ensure food security, create wealth and develop the economy.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We’ll not force you to take COVID-19 vaccine, NYSC DG tells Corps members

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.  We’ll not force you to take COVID-19 vaccine, NYSC DG tells Corps members

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Reps adopt report on establishment of Health Infrastructure Development Bank

Latest News

FG counters govs decision, insists no fuel price increase in June

Latest News

Ban on Open Grazing is no ban on sale of cows ― Jinmi Ajayi

Latest News

Sokoto: Youths troop out to protest against irregular power supply

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More