We’ll not force you to take COVID-19 vaccine, NYSC DG tells Corps members

The National Youth Service Corps(NYSC), on Friday, said it would not force Corps members to take COVID-19 jab, but advised that the vaccine is good for personal protection against contracting the deadly virus.

The scheme’s Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, stated this during a nationwide virtual address to the 2021 Batch ‘A’ Stream Two Prospective Corps Members ahead of their official induction into the 37 NYSC Orientation Camps across the country.

In his address, he advised Corps members to make themselves available to officials from the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency whenever they visit camps to administer the vaccine on camp participants.

“Adhere strictly to all COVID-19 safety protocols, don’t expose yourselves to danger and be vaccinated,” Ibrahim said.

Also, he advised the Corps members to abide by the oath of allegiance of the scheme, the NYSC bye-laws and the NYSC Act in order to maintain good conduct throughout the service year.

“NYSC doesn’t harbour criminals, shun cultism, cybercrime and other social vices. You must be disciplined, committed, patriotic and maintain a good record throughout your service year,” he added.

Speaking further, the Director-General admonished them to take full advantage of the service year to empower themselves and also develop their host communities with viable projects that would impact positively their living standard.

He said, “identify the felt needs of your host communities and initiate laudable projects. Take full advantage of the service year and be exemplary in your conduct for others to follow.

“Obey strictly all the rules in your Place of Primary Assignments and host communities and also serve as good ambassadors of the NYSC Scheme, your school and institutions,” he added.

In another development, four Corps members have won a sum of N6.5million at the Future Grant competition aimed at boosting agric-business value chain among youths.

They were among the ten finalists earlier selected out of over 20,000 entrants for the competition.

The competition essentially aims at promoting agro-entrepreneurial training, where winners, undergo training and mentoring in big farm establishments, before being empowered with money, land, agricultural inputs and services.

According to the Executive Director, British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATNF), Ms Abimbola Okoya, the exercise is expected to encourage self-employment through agro-allied ventures.

She said BATNF has contributed immensely to Nigeria’s sustainable development agenda, especially in the areas of poverty reduction and improvement in the quality of life of Nigerians living in rural areas.

“I want to thank NYSC for always supporting the youths to translate ideas into money because agriculture is the key and it’s very stable,” she said.

In his keynote address at the virtual Pitch Ceremony, NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim acknowledged the relevance of the initiative by BATNF which inspires youth productivity and self-employment through agriculture.

He added that it would also ensure food security, create wealth and develop the economy.

