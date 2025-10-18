We’ll no longer tolerate attacks on Gov Aiyedatiwa, state officials — Ondo govt

The Ondo State Government has warned that it will no longer tolerate acts of blackmail, cyberbullying, or coordinated attacks against Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa and senior state officials.

The government’s position was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Idowu Ajanaku, who said a group of individuals, including “two certain legal practitioners,” had launched a “disturbing and coordinated campaign of misinformation” targeting the governor and his team.

According to Ajanaku, the campaign was being orchestrated by those “whose only grievance arises from their failed attempts to secure political appointments, contracts, and financial gain” from the present administration.

“When their self-serving demands were firmly rejected—consistent with our unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability—they resorted to despicable acts of blackmail and character assassination,” he said.

The commissioner alleged that the group recently demanded N200 million, claiming it was for “activism in support of the governor and their so-called factional organisation.”

“Investigations have revealed this entity to be unregistered, fraudulent, and devoid of any legal or operational legitimacy,” Ajanaku said. “Following the government’s refusal to succumb to this extortion, they launched a barrage of coordinated social media attacks targeting the Governor and the Honourable Attorney General of Ondo State with ridiculous and unfounded allegations.”

He described the actions of the group as “calculated attempts to destabilise and discredit” the Aiyedatiwa administration, insisting that their motives were not rooted in patriotism or public interest.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa welcomes constructive criticism and acknowledges the importance of opposition in a healthy democracy,” Ajanaku noted. “However, he will not tolerate blackmailers masquerading as activists.”

He said the government remains committed to transparency and people-centered leadership, stressing that “no amount of blackmail or propaganda will deter” its mission to foster development and uphold the rule of law.

The commissioner warned that those behind the alleged cyberattacks would face the full weight of the law.

“We issue an unequivocal warning: those who think they can wield social media harassment and blackmail to intimidate public officials will face swift legal and public repercussions,” he said. “We are fully prepared to invoke every lawful and constitutional measure to hold these individuals accountable.”

Ajanaku added that the government would not allow “a handful of desperate individuals” to tarnish the state’s image for selfish gain.

“Ondo State belongs to all of us, and we will not stand idly by while a few people attempt to destroy the reputation of our state and its institutions. Enough is enough,” he said.

