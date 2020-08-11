The Anambra State chairman of the apex Igbo social-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Demian Okeke-Ogene, said the organisation under the leadership of Chief Nnia Nwodo will do everything politically possible to ensure the region produces the next President of Nigeria come 2023 Presidential election.

He said plans are on the way to meet with Yoruba social-cultural organisation, Afenifere and other groups to actualise Igbo’s Presidential dream.

Okeke-Ogene disclosed this in a statement he made available to the Tribune Online in Awka on Tuesday.

He lamented the recent “unfortunate incident” in Anambra State where a traditional ruler made a failed attempt to create a parallel Ohanaeze Ndigbo using some misguided individuals to deceive the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to register an “imaginary entity that existed only in their minds.”

“I want to use this media opportunity to advise the said traditional ruler to focus on activities of his Kingdom and desist from meddling in affairs of Ohanaeze so as to protect the integrity of the stool he occupies,” he said.

He warned that Ohanaeze Ndigbo, being an institution of credibility and repute that spans across seven states, Anambra, Abia, Enugu, Imo and Ebonyi and beyond should not for any reason be subjected to a child’s play or ridicule because of selfish interest of self-seeking individuals.

He assured the public that Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Chief Nnia Nwodo remains intact and very strong to protect Igbos interest at all times. “Again I apologize to the other Igbo states for the dance of shame,” he said.

“I am also happy to inform you that through the intervention of our reserve elder statesman, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOP) have resolved whatever differences they had and are presently working as father and son to achieve the collective agenda of Ndigbo.

“We strongly believe that with the realisation of Igbo presidency in 2023, the activities of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) would fizzle out like a vapour.”

Okeke-Ogene urged Afenifere, Northern Elders Forum and other social-cultural bodies in the country to throw their support towards realisation of Igbo presidency for the region to be happy.

He thereafter commended President Mohammadu Buhari and Governor Willie Obiano for their separate efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic that has halted socio-economic and political activities across the globe.

