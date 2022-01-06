We’ll make sacrifice we can for Mali ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised that Nigeria would do her level best for Mali within the requirements of ECOWAS.

He made the pledge Thursday when he received a Special Envoy from Col. Assimi Goita, the Transitional President of Mali, Col Abdoulaye Maiga, the country’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), the envoy led a team, which briefed President Buhari on Conclusions from the National Conference on State-Rebuilding, held in Bamako, December 27-30, 2021.

Responding to the comprehensive briefing, the President said nobody could love Mali more than Malians themselves, counselling that everyone should work within the tenets of ECOWAS, in order to restore constitutional order to the West African country at the shortest possible time.

“I am pleased you have briefed the ECOWAS Chairman too,’’ said President Buhari. “Nigeria will work within ECOWAS limitations to assist Mali. Every country has its issues. We fought our own Civil War before, so we may not know the totality of the internal politics of each country. But we will make as much sacrifice as we can for Mali, within ECOWAS requirements.”

The Special Envoy expressed gratitude to Nigeria for support to his country in terms of bilateral relations, and for the help rendered to the ECOWAS Mediation Team, led by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He said the vision of Col Goita was speedy return to democracy, adding that Mali wants to review laws guiding elections, “and professionalise the process.”

