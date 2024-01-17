Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has assured residents of the nation’s capital, particularly those of the Bwari area council that the FCT Administration would make the territory too hot for bandits and terrorists.

The minister stated this during a town hall meeting in Bwari on Wednesday, organised to address the incessant kidnapping in the area.

Wike who acknowledged that the increased insecurity in the North East has made the area unsettled for the criminals, maintained that FCT with the help of security agencies will make Bwari Area Council and FCT in totality hot for criminal activities.

The minister noted that the informants of the bandits who are living amongst the people will soon feel the wrath of the security agencies, saying the informants will no longer sleep.

He assured every needed support to the security agencies and the area council, saying such a meeting would also go around other area councils.

The minister while soliciting all stakeholders’ support to get rid of bandits activities in FCT, urged Nigerians from the public soliciting for ransomed saying such will encourage the criminals to do more. Wike also implored the media to support the security drive of the present administration.

Wike said: “It is no longer going to be business as usual. Everything has to be done to protect lives and property. Without protection of lives and property, then we have no business in government. My coming here today is to assure you that we are very serious.

“All those criminals, bandits, enough is enough. We will do everything in our power to make sure that we will not allow this to happen again. That is why just this morning, Mr. President has given me approval, to provide everything required to the security agencies. And just like what Etsu-Bwari and Sarkin-Bwari said, it is not by merely talking, we are serious.

“Security agencies will not have any reason to say that they are not equipped; we will provide everything required. I know how big Bwari is, I know that you have boundaries with three states: Niger State, Kaduna State and Nasarawa State. I know because these bandits were chased away from the Northeast, so they are making their way here, we will make it hot for them.”

He asked the traditional institutions to help assist the security agencies with the right information to tackle the bandits. He assured every needed support to the security agencies and the area council, saying such a meeting would also go around other area councils.

He asked the locals to also give out credible information where necessary to help the security agencies.

FCT minister while delivering President Tinubu’s heartfelt solidarity message, told the Bwari Area Council residents that the president has given him a matching order to provide all necessary support to all security agencies, saying his administration would also support the council with vehicles among other logistics.

“Security is one of the key priorities of Mr. President’s administration. Yesterday, Mr President summoned a high-level security meeting, which includes all the Service Chiefs, the Minister of Defence, and my humble self, because of recent attacks, particularly in Bwari. And so, currently, it is one of the key priorities, that Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda will want to face squarely,” he stated.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of Bwari Area Council, John Gabaya, disclosed that the Council comprised 16 districts, and over 90 villages and hamlets, adding that the size and difficult terrain of the Council made the security challenges more difficult.

He, therefore, requested the provision of needed logistics to security agencies in the area, adding that they would require at least a vehicle and 7 motorcycles in each district for effective patrol and surveillance, while also appealing for training and retraining of hunters and villagers, engaged by the Council for their security.

All heads of security agencies in the territory led by the FCT commissioner of police, Garba Haruna, Sarkin Bwari, Etsu Bwari, Senator representing FCT, during eight and nine assembly, Senator Philip Aduda, Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Imam, Bwari Area Council, hunters and vigilantes who are members of the joint task force in the council were present at the meeting.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE