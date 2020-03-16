We’ll leave befitting legacy in healthcare, says Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Monday, flagged off a statewide free health mission in Kisi, Oke-Ogun area of the state, assuring of the commitment of his administration to leaving a befitting legacy in healthcare.

Pointing to the good old days of Ibadan and the entire state is a Mecca for quality health care services, Makinde said his government was poised to confront the decay that had gripped the health sector over the years.

The state government had set aside N54 million for the health mission to cover all categories of ailments, noncommunicable diseases and surgeries across the local government areas and local council development areas of the state.

Describing the free medical mission as only a stop-gap measure, Makinde said the state government had identified the gaps in health service delivery and will implement plans that will bring about a turnaround of the health sector.

He again rubbished notions that his administration was devoid of a blueprint noting that the free health mission was in line with health being one of the cardinal agenda of his administration.

“It is on record that during my electioneering campaign, the mission and vision for health had been clearly stated in my manifesto contrary to the view of some detractors that this present administration had no policy before coming on board.

“However, the decay in the health sector over the last few decades has come to us as a recurring decimal which has to be confronted holistically and in all fronts.

“More importantly, in recent times, the downturn in oil generating revenue has brought about the realisation for the need to look inwards for several means of revenue generation of which healthcare stands at the forefront.

“As a responsible government, we cannot fold our arms and bury our heads in the sand without acknowledging the sheer magnitude this has on the public. It is for this reason that the state seems it necessary to organize a health intervention that is free and accessible to the grassroots.

“However, I wish to state that this is not the remedy to the identified gaps in service delivery. It only serves as a stop-gap measure which will give the necessary time for other plans in the health sector to mature.

“Let me make it clear that it is the goal of this administration to leave a befitting legacy in the area of healthcare. I recall the days when Ibadan and indeed Oyo state was the Mecca of sorts for health care services. We intend to bring back those days,” Makinde said.

In his remarks, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bashir Bello said the free health mission was targeted at improving the quality of healthcare among the residents of Oyo State.

“The free medical mission was introduced with the aim of improving the quality of healthcare services among the people and reducing medical quackery practices.

“It will entail free medical activities such as checking of blood pressure, HIV test with free drugs, checking of hermia, lipoma, sebaceous cyst, and breast lumps.

Caretaker Chairman, Irepo Local Government, Kishi, Mr. Adediran Abdul-Lateef thanked the state government for the initiative, appealing to the people to show more support to the Makinde led-administration.