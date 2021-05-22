We’ll keep improving on education sector in Lagos State ― Commissioner

The Lagos State government has promised to keep improving in providing quality and quantitative education to the people of the state from primary to tertiary levels.

The state Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo and the Special Adviser to the state governor on Education, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, jointly gave the assurance while speaking separately, on Friday, at a ministerial press briefing to commemorate the second anniversary of Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu’s-led administration, which came to power on 29th of May, 2019.

The commissioner spoke on primary and secondary education while the special adviser on the tertiary.

In attendance at the event were the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotosho, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Sina Thorpe; Chairman of the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Mrs Olabisi Ariyo; Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mr Wahab Alawiye-King; Acting Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Prof Oyindamola Oke; and the Director-General of the Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, among others.

Speaking, the commissioner gave insight into many activities of her ministry and its allied organs in the last one year to move the sector forward and the plans to further add significant value to the sector.

She listed provision of various developmental projects, infrastructure, capacity building, workers’ welfare, winning of local, national and international laurels by students and schools, students improved performance in public examinations, deployment of teaching and learning on digital platforms including radio and television, impactful collaboration with private sectors and so forth as some of the achievements.

She said up to 1,097 school infrastructure projects were delivered across 970 schools spread across 20 local government area of the state, and that over 15,000 teachers were trained through the Eko Excel Programme and that 12 new cars were given to outstanding teachers across primary to senior secondary school levels as a way of rewarding hard work and improved performance.

She also said up to N12.8 million housing loan was disbursed to some teachers while a sum of N N679 million was approved to pay to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for a total of 45, 447 students in public schools to sit for the forthcoming Senior School Certificate Examination as a way of cushioning effect of economic hardship on parents and also in line with the free education policy of the state from primary to secondary schools.

She emphasised that the current administration in the state is strongly believed in the education sector as a vehicle to drive meaningful development to the state government and the people of the state across facets of life, hence the huge investment putting into the sector.

She said that is why apart from ensuring that both teaching and learning in Lagos schools are engaging and in an environment that is conducive, part of government plans is to move the out-of-school children in the state off the streets into schools and also provide enabling environment for private school operators to thrive.

She said the vision of the state for the sector is to make it a model in Africa and the government would leave no stone unturned to achieve the dream.

