We’ll keep advocating for society that embraces, empowers people with autism —GTCO CEO

The Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), Mr Segun Agbaje, has reiterated the company’s commitment to learning and advocating for people, especially children, living with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in Nigeria and Africa.

The GTCO CEO made this known during the 15th edition of the GTCO annual Autism Programme, themed ‘From awareness to action: 15 years of advancing autism inclusion’, which was held in Lagos on Wednesday.

Agbaje, said that the autism programme, organised by the company’s Orange Ribbon Initiative, is a way of championing acceptance, encouraging intervention, and advocating a future where every child is given the opportunity to thrive.

The CEO stated that GTCO has built a space for dialogue, learning, and transformation, not just for the autism community, but also for everyone working towards a more compassionate world.

“This year’s theme of the programme challenges us to deepen our understanding, push for better systems, and ensure that individuals on the autism spectrum are not just supported, but also empowered, included, and celebrated,” he said.

The company revealed that it has provided over 5000 children with access to one-on-one consultation with leading medical professionals and have also trained for 15,000 people on how to better manage autism.

It added that they are doing this to help people on the spectrum overcome the barriers of daily life.

About 15 resource persons from medical and psychology backgrounds from across Nigeria, Africa, and the world, delivered lectures, engaged in panel sections, and offered professional recommendations on the theme of the programme.

According to GTCO, from 17th – 19th July, there will be a one-on-one family consultation on autism in Lagos. It added that from 21st – 24th July, there will be a workshop and one-on-one family consultation at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, Ghana.

At the event, the Lagos State First Lady was represented, and the permanent secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Health was also represented. People living with ASD and their families were also present.

