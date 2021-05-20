We’ll improve cattle rearing system in Kano ― Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said that his administration will do everything possible to see that the system of Fulani Cattle rearers is improved to a modern one.

He disclosed this after a visit by the Coalition of Fulani Association in Kano, saying from his inception to the office in 2015, he sponsored 60 Fulani children to Turkey on his contribution to the Fulani people.

In his words: “We did that to train their children the modern method of improving the local breed of cattle, to the one that will give more milk and meat.

“That system really helps them since, before the idea of building Ruga Settlement for them, we will as well retrain their children on the system of Animal Husbandry and Artificial Insemination, to get more knowledge about it for benefit of their people.”

Ganduje however reiterated the need for Fulani Association to continue sensitizing their people on three important ideas; to read, rear and farm, noting that the legacies were” inherited from our forefathers, and our leader Shehu Usman Bin Fodio.

For decades, Fulani Cattle Rearers gave an important contribution towards the development of the country, looking at the quota they are giving in boosting the economy.”

He stated that his Government is ready to give utmost cooperation and assistance to the Fulani people, to get the benefit of life and economic development peacefully.

