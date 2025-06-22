We’ll harness hydrographic science for maritime development, economic growth— Gov Otu

The Governor of Cross River State, Senator Prince Bassey Edet Otu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to leveraging hydrographic science to boost maritime development and drive economic growth in the state.

He emphasised the transformative potential of hydrography in regional development, especially for coastal states like Cross River.

The Governor, represented by his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, Ph.D., made this declaration on Saturday during the World Hydrography Day 2025 commemoration held at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

This year’s theme, “Seabed Mapping: Enabling Ocean Action,” resonates deeply with our commitment to leveraging hydrographic science for sustainable maritime development, security, and economic growth,” He said. “As a coastal state, Cross River recognises the indispensable value of accurate seabed mapping in unlocking the vast potential of our blue economy.”

Commending the Nigerian Navy and the National Hydrographic Agency (NHA) for their role in the recent Bakassi Deep Sea Port Survey, Odey said, “We are particularly grateful for the recent conduct of the Bakassi Deep Sea Port survey, a landmark initiative that underscores the importance of precise hydrographic data in driving infrastructural development and regional trade. This effort aligns with our vision to position Cross River as a hub for maritime excellence and economic transformation.”

He reiterated Cross River’s readiness to collaborate with federal agencies, private sector players, and international partners to support sustainable marine development, climate resilience, and equitable access to ocean resources.

Earlier at the summit, the Chief Hydrographer of the Federation/Chief Executive Officer National Hydrographic Agency, Rear Admiral Ayo Olugbode, delivered a keynote address highlighting the growing significance of hydrography in national development, policy-making, and climate resilience.

“Hydrographic data today is central to maritime safety, transportation, and trade. It also influences coastal urban planning, marine biodiversity conservation, fisheries management, and disaster risk reduction,” he said

The NHA chief described hydrography as the “cornerstone of our collective ocean future,” emphasising that while advanced technology plays a crucial role, it is people who remain the true drivers of innovation and progress. He called on students and young professionals to explore careers in hydrography and marine sciences, noting that “the compass for the future is now in their hands.”

Olugbode noted that World Hydrography Day 2025 was more than a celebration of surveys and charts; it was an opportunity to reflect on the immense responsibilities to map, safeguard, and sustainably manage the nation’s vast maritime domain for the benefit of future generations.

