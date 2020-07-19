We’ll get justice for families of 30 Nigerians killed by law enforcers during lockdown ― Falana

An erudite lawyer and human rights activist, Mr Femi Falana, has assured families of Nigerians who were allegedly killed by government security forces in various parts of the country during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown of securing justice for them.

He gave the assurance at a ninth virtual public lecture organised by the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, last Thursday. He spoke at the event, as a guest speaker on “Law and society in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

According to him, no fewer than 30 innocent persons were killed in various parts of the country by the security forces under the guise of enforcing Covid-19 regulations and we and some civil right groups are already in touch with the bereaved families to ensure we challenge the authorities for the unlawful killings of their loved ones and also demand compensations for them.

“Those people were killed on the guise of enforcing regulations that the elites were guilty of with the security forces looking elsewhere.

“Some public officers even had burials during the lockdown, exceeding the government stipulated a number of attendees and also without observing social distancing with no security operative challenged them,” he stressed.

Falana pointed out that the lockdown, especially as regards the ban on interstate movement seriously affected the daily income earners and millions of non-economically engaged Nigerians with the government not paying attention to their plights.

On the health sector, Falana said the Nigerian government would have been able to curb the spread of covid-19 and manage the pandemic better should the nation’s public health system is alive.

He said it was disheartening to know that more than 72,000 of registered doctors in the country had sought greener pasture abroad due to poor health system at home.

He said the isolation centres were hurriedly erected and have become dumping grounds for poor citizens while the rich go to private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment.

And up till now, he pointed out, no single government hospital in the country that is of international standards, saying that is why the public officers are anxious for the lifting of the ban on the international flight so as to rush to abroad for medical attention.

And these developments, he stressed, have really exposed the failure and lack of creativity of our successive political leaders, urging the authorities to wake up and do something meaningful to reverse the trend.

In her own lecture, the Coordinator, Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team, Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, said rape cases during this period of COVID-19 crisis and especially the nationwide lockdown reached an alarming height.

She said the law is clear on rape and other sexual abuse as they have legal consequences, mostly jail terms.

While dismissing the notion that most rape cases are carried out due to poor dressing by female victims, she said such thought is a mere excuse as lack of self-control of perpetrators is a major cause.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Prof Olanrewaju Fagbohun, said the essence of the virtual public lecture series at this period of schools closure is to keep engaging the university community and the public on topical issues of public importance.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EXPERTS have said Nigerians should expect more coronavirus infections with attendant death may rise to hit the threshold of 10,000, even as the pandemic continues to ravage the country and other… Read Full Story

ERSTWHILE Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Mohammed Sani-Omolori has denied the allegation of ‘gross insubordination’ levelled against him by the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) sequel to the directive issued to all the staff who have attained 35 years of service and 60 years of age to… Read Full Story

RESIDENTS of Lagos State may have to devise ingenious means of grappling with the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as galloping inflation hits practically everything needed for daily survival in the state of excellence, especially prices of foodstuffs…Femi Falana Femi Falana Femi Falana Femi Falana Read Full Story

Seriously, I wasn’t expecting it because I didn’t really understand it. Though I knew my father was a high Chief and very important in the town in Ado Ekiti, I didn’t really know the traditional attachment of the title that he held. So, when they mooted the idea of me being a regent, I just thought it was an ordinary title in…Femi Falana Femi Falana Femi Falana Read Full Story

MADAM Alice Akinyele-Olumide is a rare bird, especially in an age when life is nasty, brutish and short. At age 101 which she clocked four months ago, she is still strong and active. It is sheer grace in a country where, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), life expectancy for women stands at 54 years and less for men… Read Full Story

I am not in any way different from other children who came from a challenging background. I may be able to say few things today because God has crowned my effort, not that I am better than others. It was a very tough journey but perseverance saw me through. During my university days, I can tell you that I was we…Femi Falana Femi Falana Femi Falana Femi Falana Read Full Story

HASSANA, wife of Zakawanu Garuba, late former Speaker of Edo State and her driver were on Saturday abducted on Lokoja/Okene road by unknown gunmen on their way to Auchi, Kogi State for the funeral of her husband who died in the early hours of Saturday of suspected COVID-19…Femi Falana Femi Falana Femi Falana Read Full Story

AFTER many months of denial, the rift between Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, came to the fore penultimate week, when the latter was stopped from moving… Read Full Story

In this interview with Ondo State Deputy Governor, Honourable Agboola Ajayi, speaks to HAKEEM GBADAMOSI on his chances in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary, the gang up against him, his plans and vision for the state if he wins the governorship race… Read Full Story

The federal and state governments have been called upon to work with other relevant stakeholders to activate the anti-same-sex law as a means to stem the rising cases of lesbianism across the country. A women rights social empowerment group, Women In Need Support Initiative (WINSI), made the call in a statement by its… Read Full Story

We are very determined to reposition the NDCC. I think the root of the problem are the years of corruption; endemic corruption. Mr President is very determined to leave a legacy of having an NDCC that is free of corruption. For me, I believe strongly that we shall achieve the objective…Femi Falana Femi Falana Femi Falana Read Full Story