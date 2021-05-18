The Osun State chapter of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) has promised to sanitise the sector in the state by ridding it of fraudsters.

The newly-appointed chairman of the association, Victor Eniola Mark, made this promise during the presentation of his certificate of return at the REDAN South-West zonal office, Lagos on Tuesday.

The certificate was presented to him by REDAN South-West chairman, Mr Debo Adejana; General Secretary, Dr Kunle Adeyemi and the Ogun State chairman of the association, Mr Oyebola Okusanya.



Mark warned that REDAN will not tolerate the rejection of the call by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for all estate developers to be registered with the union in order to track illegal funds.

He also noted that REDAN will flush out all fraudsters who are bent on defrauding unsuspecting members of the public in the next three months of his administration.

“There is no doubt that this association is all out to restore sanity in the real estate business and as well as ensure that our people follow the due process from the purchase of their landed properties to building our their choice structures in the country while Osun is no exception.

“Our enemies as practitioners in this business remains the fraudsters around the corner who are head bent on defrauding the unsuspecting members of the public and as a result tarnish the image of our real and responsible members whose diligence and uprightness remain their watchword in the business of the real estate.

“It is on this note, that I want to sound a note of warning to erring practitioners who by their actions have shown that they have rejected the call of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission that all practitioners should be identified with REDAN, with a view to tracking illegal funds in a section of the sector to have a rethink.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

| redan osun | redan osun