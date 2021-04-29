We’ll ensure inclusion of Atan-Lusada-Agbara road reconstruction in 2022 budget ― Ailero

The Chairman Senate Committee on Works, Adamu Ailero, on Thursday, assured the Ogun State Government that the committee would ensure that the reconstruction work on Atan -Lusada-Agbara road be included in the 2022 appropriation bill.

Ailero representing Kebbi North Senatorial District in the Red Chamber, stated this in his remarks at the sod-turning ceremony for the reconstruction of the 19km Atan-Lusada- Agbara Road, that the Dapo Abiodun led government had thought it wise to reconstruct the federal government road because of his concern for the people of the state.

He described the initiative to reconstruct the road as a symbol of good governance which must be appreciated while urging the governor to ask for reimbursement from the government at the centre upon the completion of the project.

Ailero said, ” This road is a Federal Government road, because of concern you have for your people you decided to embark on the reconstruction of the road because of its economic value, not only to the state but to the country. This is what good governance is all about.

“I want to urge you to ask for reimbursement from the Federal Government upon the completion of this project. This project is much more important to Ogun State and by extension Nigeria. I appreciate you for this initiative, it is the right step in the right for the benefit of the country.

“We’ll give the necessary support to ensure that this project is included in the 2022 budget-.”

The state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, said that the project would be completed within the next 15 months.

Abiodun noted that his government is the first in the history of the state to construct 172km road in two years, and rehabilitated about 120km roads across the state.

He assured that his administration would prioritise all roads leading to industrial areas and farm settlements to boost economic growth.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, commended the state government for taking the bull by the horn in ensuring that the road received attention while promising that his ministry would continue to collaborate with the state in business promotion.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, described the project as a legacy one for the people of Ogun West.

He noted that the road also known as Sokoto- Badagry road had been long abandoned, saying the state government had come to the rescue of the people of the axis with its determination to reconstruct it.

In their goodwill messages, the Olu and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, and the Olota of Ota, Oba (Professor) Abdulkabir Obalanlege commended the state government for fulfilling its electoral promise.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. We’ll ensure inclusion of Atan-Lusada-Agbara road reconstruction in 2022 budget ; We’ll ensure inclusion of Atan-Lusada-Agbara road reconstruction in 2022 budget ; We’ll ensure inclusion of Atan-Lusada-Agbara road reconstruction in 2022 budget.