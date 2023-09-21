Governor Dauda Lawal reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring adequate funding in Zamfara State’s annual budget for education during the 23rd matriculation ceremony of the Zamfara College of Arts and Science (ZACAS) in Gusau.

The college comprises the School of Science and Technology, the School of Legal Studies, the School of Art and Humanities, the School of Mass Communication and Information, and the School of Preliminary Studies and IJMB.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that the ceremony marked the ushering in of 2,369 newly admitted students for the institution’s 2023–2024 academic session.

Governor Dauda Lawal stated that the significant number of students who have graduated from the institution over the years speaks volumes about the college’s effectiveness in fulfilling its obligations.

He pledged to provide high-quality, inclusive education for all residents of Zamfara State, regardless of social standing, aligning with the Social Development Goals on education.

He admired the remarkable efforts of the college in providing opportunities to the youth and assured that his government will address challenges facing tertiary institutions, including funding, laboratories, affiliation, accreditation, and institutional structure upgrades.

As part of his administration’s commitment to prioritising education, Governor Lawal reassured the public of his determination to invest massively in upgrading the infrastructure and other learning tools in all tertiary institutions in the state.

Earlier, the College Provost, Dr Yakubu Sani, commended Governor Dauda Lawal for being the highest provider of scholarships in the past decade.

The provost acknowledged that over the past 10 years, the governor has consistently provided scholarships annually to more than 200 ZACAS students from personal funds.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

God said you must not marry more wives, Gbile Akanni warns new Soun of Ogbomosho





Founder of Peace House, Bro Gbile Akanni has sent a stern warning to the newly installed Soun of…

How Nigeria can work again, Adebanjo, others speak

Some of the critical issues that engaged the leaders, one of whom was among…

We’ve not lifted visa ban on Nigeria — UAE

The United Arab Emirates has contradicted claims by the Nigerian government that it is to lift a year-long visa ban on…

Five ways to cope with September floods

September is the month for heavy rainfall. Already, there are alerts from government agencies on likely flooding between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Kim Oprah predicts top 3 finalists

Evicted Big Brother Naija house guest, Kim Oprah has predicted the finalists for the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition of…

LALIGA unveils vision for Africa, introduces new managing director

LALIGA, the world-renowned Spanish football league, took a significant stride towards its commitment to Africa by…