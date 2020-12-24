We’ll engage 15 professors for new Ekiti varsity take-off — Governing council

The Governing Council of the newly established Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology Ikere-Ekiti (BOUESTI), headquarters of Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State, has said the services of about 15 professors have been engaged for the smooth take-off of the university.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Chief Afolabi Ojuawo, told newsmen that the Visitor and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, had expressed his determination to ensure the school compete favourably with other universities in the country and overseas.

He said the dedicated experienced professors would deploy their skills in stabilising the newly established three colleges of Education, Science and Technology.

Ojuawo revealed that the National Universities Commission (NUC) on November 6, 2020 issued a letter of recognition as the 47th state university and the 171st university in the country.

He said: “The university has engaged the services of fifteen professors who have made indelible landmark in the fields of academics to help build a sound foundation for academic excellence in line with the vision of the university.

“I want to tell you that the academic base of the school is well laid and very soon the graduates from here will be able to solve societal problems, and work after leaving here to earn a living. That is why we have engaged these professors to give us quality education.

“We have the strategy and plan to make this university stand shoulder to shoulder with other leading universities in two to three years.”

On funding, the pro-chancellor said the university community had pledged to donate N500 million to support the take off, adding that the council members would go all out to use their goodwill in raising money for the university.

He explained that the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) had approved N1 billion for infrastructures and other academic equipment, noting that the council had set in motion to ensure that 40 per cent of the needed funds was raised internally in the university.

“Our aims are lofty and achievable; our strategies are unique, our approach will be pragmatic and you can be rest assured that we will take the academic world by storm,” he said.

