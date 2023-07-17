During a condolence visit to Kano State, Vice President Kashim Shettima disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration plans to unveil an initiative aimed at tackling insurgency, poverty, and other challenges faced by Nigerians, particularly those residing in the northern region.

Vice President Shettima expressed this intention while speaking with journalists in Kano during his visit to offer condolences to the state government and people following the demise of esteemed elder statesman Alhaji Abubakar Imam Galadanci.

Shettima stated, “The President is determined to define the meaning and concept of modern governance and address the crisis we are witnessing in the northwest, which is exacerbated by poverty.”

He emphasized that social exclusion is another issue the President intends to confront head-on. In the coming weeks, the President will unveil the Pulaku solution—an initiative designed to address the grievances and social exclusion experienced by the Fulbe community in the northwest region.

This approach aims to tackle the root causes of banditry and insurgency in the country.

Shettima acknowledged that a military solution alone cannot resolve the crisis in the northwest, and a holistic approach involving both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies is necessary.

He stressed the upcoming Pulaku solution as a comprehensive plan to address the grievances and social exclusion faced by the Fulbe community, contributing to efforts to end banditry and insurgency in Nigeria.

“In the next couple of weeks, we will unveil the Pulaku solution, which will address the grievances and social exclusion of our Fulbe cousins in the northwest and also towards addressing the root causes of all the banditry and insurgency in the nation,” Shettima affirmed.

Following his meeting with Governor Abba Yusuf, the Vice President proceeded to the residence of the Emir of Bichi, HRH Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, where he extended President Tinubu’s condolences on the passing of the late Imam Galadanci.

