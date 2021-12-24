We’ll do our best till tenure ends in 17 months ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that his administration will keep giving its best for the development of the country until May 2023, reiterating that he will hand over as stipulated by the Constitution.

The President spoke Thursday in Maiduguri, Borno State, after the commissioning of Oriental Energies Resource Ltd Hanger, Muhammadu Indimi Distance Learning Centre and an International Conference Centre donated to the University of Maiduguri by business mogul, Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) said

President Buhari also commissioned the Tijjani Bolori Memorial Secondary School and the first fly-over in Borno State, Custom Roundabout (3.5km) with a stretch of 10 km Gamboru Ngala Road constructed by the state government.

The President said, “ I know I swore by the Constitution, and I will leave in 17 months. I pray that the person that will take over from us will also follow the targets of securing the country and building the economy.

“Without securing the country, you cannot grow the economy.”

President Buhari said Nigerians should appraise the performance of the administration based on what the situation was on security, economy and corruption before he came in, and where it is now.

“We have a great country,” he said, “and we thank God for giving us so many resources. But we need to develop our resources.”

The President noted that development would be more sustainable by empowering the people.

On security in the North West, he said it was sad that the people who lived together, sharing the same culture and outlook for a long time would start stealing, kidnapping and killing one another.

The President said the military will come down hard on the North West to stabilise the situation, having procured more hardware.

“I am highly impressed with what I have seen at this state of the art Centre for Distance Learning and Auditorium sited here, the University of Maiduguri. I am told that this international conference hall has 1,300 seats. The high-quality standard of this edifice is a major contribution by Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi. This intervention will benefit not only students from Borno and the North East but also students from all parts of Nigeria.

“For the Oriental Energy Resources Hangar which I commissioned, it will welcome and offer support services to aircraft and pilots involved with Humanitarian Air Services,” the President noted.

President Buhari also commended Prof. Babagana Zulum, Governor of Borno, for the work he had done in two years, noting that he was in the state earlier in June to commission developmental projects.

In his remarks, Governor Zulum appreciated the President for honouring the state, adding that Alhaji Indimi’s contributions to the development of the state showed he loved his people.

“Words cannot convey our gratitude for the statesmanship,“ he said.

Governor Zulum said the state had recognised the contributions of Alhaji Indimi by renaming the Damboa Road after him, now Alhajji Muhammadu Indimi Road.

In his remarks, Alhaji Indimi said he was motivated to build the Distance Learning Centre and the International Conference Centre to encourage education in the state.

“I believe the centre will help in delivering training and skills as well as encourage those who will be taking lessons from remote places,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Aliyu Shugaba, thanked President Buhari for honouring the invitation and Alhaji Indimi for the contribution.

