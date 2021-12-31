We’ll deliver transparent, rancour-free National Convention, Buni assures APC stakeholders

Amidst doubts trailing its commitment to February date for its national convention to elect substantive national officers, the All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee has again dismissed speculation of plot of tenure elongation.

Tribune Online checks revealed that the APC CECPC under the leadership of Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, had after its December 20, 2021 meeting held at the party national secretariat in Abuja informed its faithful that sub-committees on budgeting and other relevant substructures for the National Convention would soon be constituted.

Addressing newsmen, National Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe said the interim leadership remained committed to the February date.

Further checks revealed that a group within the party, Progressive Mandate Movement (PMM) had cautioned the interim leadership to keep to the Convention date.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Abdullahi Mohammed and Comrade Adekunle Fijabi, the National Coordinator and Secretary of the PMM, respectively, demanded immediate release of processes leading to the national convention.

The group warned that it was ready to launch #OccupyAPCNationalSecretariat, if the convention to elect a new set of national officers was not convened by February 5, 2022.

Apparently reacting to the threat of mass protest against it, if it failed to keep to the scheduled date for the Convention, the APC CECPC in its New Year message signed by Senator John Akpanudoedehe said the narrative of orchestrated plot of tenure extension was being promoted by those he described as fifth columnists.

The APC CECPC which recalled that it met a fractured party on the assumption of office, noted that several steps have been taken to create a conducive atmosphere ahead of the much anticipated national convention.

“Recall that the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) was birthed by the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) in June 2020 as an interim administration to steer the affairs of the Party following widespread and crippling internal rancours that had threatened the kernel and continued existence of the Party.

“Under the able leadership of His Excellency Mai Mala Buni who doubles as the Governor of Yobe State, the CECPC leadership consulted widely and immediately undertook the task of understudying the state of the Party and setting agenda to identify issues and to resolve all pending and emerging internal crisis within the Party at all levels, and to create a harmonious working atmosphere for the Party’s planned National Convention.

“Thus far, CECPC can now report real and positive progress.

“In fulfilment of the NEC mandate, CECPC in 2021 respectively and successfully conducted ward, local government, and state congresses to elect substantial party executives. On 20th December 2021, at its 18th regular meeting, it deliberated on the planned National Convention and resolved to set up sub-committees on budgeting and other relevant substructures for the National Convention. All is now set for the conduct of a rancour-free National Convention.

‘On other fronts, the 13-member caretaker committee while delivering on its mandates has continued to break barriers and achieve truly remarkable milestones.”

The APC CECPC in the statement said it was determined to inspire the confidence of stakeholders in the party by restoring internal democracy. It restated that nothing would abort the February scheduled national convention.

“To reiterate our strong conviction, democracy is as strong as the political parties it produces. We must break from the past and reject practices of imposition of candidates and electoral fraud which the main opposition has refused to discard.

As a political party and in line with the progressive ideals APC fiercely defends, our commitment to free, fair and credible elections is unwavering. In all elections, valid votes must count and the popular will of the electorate must prevail.

“APC assures all party members and indeed Nigerians that the CECPC is poised and ready to meet up with the tasks ahead in 2022, particularly the conduct of a rancour-free APC National Convention. The CECPC will surely bequeath a progressive party and structure that will continue to install and entrench APC governments at all levels to put Nigeria in its deserved rank in the comity of nations. The Party will continue to proactively and constructively engage critical stakeholders on issues that affect Nigerians.”

