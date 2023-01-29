We’ll deal ruthlessly with miscreants who want to truncate peaceful elections – Zamfara NSCDC

Ahead of forthcoming general elections, the Zamfara state State Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Muhammad Bello Muazu has warned miscreants to stay away from Zamfara, says he will dealt ruthlessly with any person who truncate peaceful elections in the state.

MB Muazu assured the good people of Zamfara a peaceful and a rancor free general elections in the State.

Speaking on Sunday, during a media chat at the NSCDC Headquarters in Gusau, commandant MB Muazu said Corps were poised to give out all its best in synergy with other sister agencies to create a perfect voting conditions and atmosphere during the 2023 general elections in the state.

“NSCDC is apolitical and would not hesitate to bring to book any erring officer who in anyway perceived to have taken side politically”.

The Commandant maintained that NSCDC has already galvanized all aspects and units of the organization to effectively give the needed peace during and after the elections.

He therefore called on the good people of the State to turn out en masse and exercise their franchise during the periods of the general elections.

He further assured the general public of absolute freedom and security to exercise their Civic responsibilities.

“NSCDC will deal ruthlessly in line with extant laws of the federation, anyone or groups who are bent on truncating the peaceful conduct of the elections,warned all miscreants and those fanning the embers of political mischieves to halt or relocate from the State in these period”, he warned.