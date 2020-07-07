We’ll continue to support all federal institutions in Ekiti ― Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has said his administration would ensure adequate support for all federal institutions in the state.

Speaking at separate meetings with the new State Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs Mary Chikezie; and Corps Commander of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mrs Elizabeth Akinlade; in his office on Tuesday, Fayemi assured the duo of his administration’s readiness to collaborate with the two institutions as well as other federal institutions so that they can record remarkable success in the state.

Fayemi told the NYSC boss that despite the lean resources of the state, the government would ensure a conducive environment for corps members posted to the state, promising to engage them in the various programmes of the state government.

He described the role played by NYSC in national integration as something that has brought unity among the different tribes in the country.

According to the governor, “NYSC is an institution that we all associate with either as corps members ourselves or as distant watcher of the role it has played in national integration of our country. To that extent, everybody wants to be associated one way or the other with the service.

“Our commitment to supporting the corps remains unshakeable. Of course, Ekiti is not a buoyant state in terms of financial resources but we are very committed to all federal institutions in the state,” the Governor said.

Also, welcoming the FRSC State Commander, Governor Fayemi said he was totally committed to the safety and security of the citizens and will readily support efforts to reduce road accidents in the state.

Fayemi said: “FRSC is an institution that is totally dedicated to safety and security, particularly on our roads, we tend to have more people who have died from road accidents in the last five months than probably the casualty we received from COVID-19.

“Even though we tend to make light of it, this is a very critical component of our lives as Nigerians and every effort that you make to reduce accidents on the roads, to reduce the risk that drivers and their vehicles may constitute to the general environment, is an effort made in our quest for development and progress, and I know that your corps has been particularly driven in pushing and strengthening public administration.”

Earlier, the state coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Mary Chikezie had appreciated the governor for the numerous support the scheme had enjoyed in the state ranging from the orientation courses and passing-out programme.

Also, the Sector Commander of FRSC, Mrs Elizabeth Akinlade, who commended Governor Fayemi for his remarkable support to the corps, assured him of her resolve to ensure that Ekiti roads are safe to motorists and other road users.

