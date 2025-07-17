We’ll continue to respect, support traditional institutions — Shettima

… as Deji of Akure celebrates 10th anniversary on the throne

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment towards respecting and supporting traditional institutions across the country.

Shettima, who made this known during a colloquium held to commemorate the 10th coronation anniversary of the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, acknowledged the vital role played by traditional institutions in the nation’s development and unity.

Shetima, represented by his Special Adviser on Economic Affairs, Dr. Tope Fasua, noted that traditional rulers serve as custodians of culture, peace, and moral values, making them critical stakeholders in the country’s developmental agenda.

“The Federal Government recognises the invaluable contributions of royal fathers in preserving peace, promoting unity, and guiding our youths,

“Their age-long role in conflict resolution and community building remains as relevant today as ever,” Shetima said

He commended Oba Aladelusi for his exemplary leadership over the past decade, and called for stronger collaboration between traditional institutions and government structures to achieve sustainable national growth.

Speaking, the Ondo state governor, Seyi Makinde, also advocated for a constitutional role for monarchs, stressing their importance in governance and community development.

Makinde, while speaking on the theme: ‘The Role of Nigeria’s Traditional Institutions in Nation Building: Impediments, Impacts, and Prospects’, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, stressed the need to give constitutional recognition to traditional institutions.

According to Makinde, traditional rulers are not relics of the past but pillars of legitimacy and identity whose influence at the grassroots level remains unmatched.

Makinde said, “Long before Nigeria’s modern administrative systems, traditional rulers upheld justice, values, and community security.

“They remain trusted by the people, and any effort at nation-building that neglects them is bound to fall short.”

According to Makinde, who said strengthening traditional institutions goes beyond preserving culture is a strategic approach to governance.

He cited the success of Oyo State in integrating traditional leaders into its governance framework as a model worth emulating.

He emphasised that a nation’s strength lies not just in its resources but in the effectiveness and integrity of its institutions.

The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladelusi Aladetoyinbo, in his remarks, expressed gratitude to Governor Makinde and all dignitaries present, noting that traditional rulers have a crucial role to play in the development of Nigeria.

He advocated for constitutional reforms to empower traditional institutions, emphasising their relevance in fostering unity and community development.

The monarch also praised the people of Akure and the Ondo State government for their unwavering support during his 10-year reign, noting that the town has remained united under his leadership.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Taiwo Fasoranti, congratulated the Deji on his milestone anniversary.

He described the monarch’s reign as impactful, noting that it has ushered in significant progress and development for the Akure kingdom.

