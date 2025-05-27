We’ll continue to protect your future, Aiyedatiwa assures Ondo children

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State on Tuesday said his administration will continue to champion policies and actions that protect children, promote their rights, and empower them to thrive in a society free from fear, intimidation, or discrimination.

Aiyedatiwa stated this while addressing school children, teachers, parents, and dignitaries at the 2025 National Children’s Day celebration held at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Arcade, Igbatoro Road, Akure.

The governor described the annual Children’s Day as not just a day of fun and celebration but a solemn moment of reflection and responsibility.

He stated that the day “reminds us of the immeasurable value of our young ones and our duty as a state and society to protect, empower, and uplift them.”

Speaking on this year’s theme, “Stand Up, Speak Up: Building a Bullying-Free Generation”, Aiyedatiwa said, “This year’s theme is a patriotic command; it calls on every one of us to take responsibility and stand against the scourge of bullying. It challenges us to create a society that is safe, inclusive, and free from any form of intimidation or abuse.

“Bullying, whether in schools, on the playground, or in digital spaces, is a threat to the confidence and emotional well-being of our children. It erodes their self-worth and stifles their dreams. But today and every day forward, Ondo State says: No more!

“We must all acknowledge that bullying is a form of aggressive behaviour where someone intentionally harms, intimidates, or humiliates another person repeatedly. It can be physical, verbal, or social—and it leaves lasting harm.

“Children who are bullied may suffer emotionally, physically, and academically. It can lead to anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, sleep disturbances, and even social isolation.”

He said, “They need our protection from all forms of harassment, exploitation, and abuse. To build a bullying-free generation, we must act collectively and decisively. We must build a society free from oppression, injustice, and inhumane treatment.

“We must build a generation of young people who are bold, resilient, and confident. A generation that knows their rights and is not afraid to stand up for what is right, not just for themselves but for their peers as well. This is how we build a truly inclusive and safe society.

“All hands must therefore be on deck—parents, teachers, school administrators, religious bodies, traditional institutions, associations, and government at all levels must play their part. And so must our children, who must be encouraged to speak up and support one another.

“We must instil empathy and kindness in our children. When we put ourselves in others’ shoes, we can build stronger relationships and more caring communities. Education is key to preventing bullying.

“We must raise awareness about its harmful effects and promote positive behaviour in all learning environments. We must also build robust support systems for victims: counselling, mentoring, and safe spaces must be readily available.

“Moreover, we must empower bystanders to become upstanders—those who do not remain silent but act when they see something wrong.

“As a government, we remain unwavering in our commitment to child protection policies, school safety initiatives, and programmes that promote mental and emotional health in our schools and communities.

“By the special grace of God, the government of Ondo State shall continue to prioritise the welfare of our children through our various initiatives, including the payment of WAEC fees for secondary school students and the renovation of public schools across the state.

“We have also recruited over two thousand teachers for public secondary and primary schools to improve the standard of education in the state.

“Let me congratulate all our children. Whether you are participating in the march-past, the oratory competition, cultural performances, or the inauguration of the Children’s Parliament, know that you are celebrated.

“I encourage all children here today and across our 18 Local Government Areas to be champions of kindness, to support one another, and to never be silent in the face of bullying. Speak up for yourself. Speak up for others. You are not alone, and your voice matters.”

While speaking, the Special Adviser on Women Affairs and Social Development to the governor, Dr Oluwaseun Osamaye, commended Aiyedatiwa for his unwavering commitment to child development and for the release of funds for the execution of the Children’s Day programmes.

Osamaye said the celebration was a reflection of the administration’s ongoing efforts to ensure inclusiveness, gender equality, and sustainable support for the younger population.

She said, “National Children’s Day is a significant national event that affords us the opportunity to celebrate our children by networking and also advocating for social welfare and rights in society.

“It is a day set aside to recognise, honour, celebrate, and appreciate our children. It was established to promote international awareness, unity, and love among children worldwide and to improve their welfare.

“This year’s theme: ‘Stand Up, Speak Up; Building a Bullying-Free Generation’ is apt and timely as it addresses critical issues in school settings and calls on us all to take action against bullying among children and young adults, empowering our children to speak up through advocacy and confidence-building.

“In order to promote a safer society in Ondo State, a one-day workshop for strategic stakeholders was organised to deliberate on the theme in order to have bullying-free schools.

“It is indeed a new dawn in Ondo State, and it is Lucky’s time. The commitment to the growth and development of our children is reflected in the Ease Agenda of inclusive governance of Mr Governor, as new innovations were introduced into the lineup of activities to mark this year’s event, as opposed to previous years.

“Oratory skills competition on the theme to listen to our children speak, cultural parade display to reflect the rich cultural heritage of each local government, march-past to foster teamwork, unity, and discipline, and above all, the inauguration of the 3rd Ondo State Children’s Parliament, which had been moribund for over a decade but was revived by Your Excellency’s government with the support of Save the Children International.

“It is designed to provide children with a structured, respected avenue to express their ideas and aspirations, advocate for their rights on issues pertaining to education, safety, health, justice, and development.

“The vision is to ensure every Nigerian child has a voice that is heard, respected, and empowered to contribute meaningfully to state and national development.

“And to fulfil the above mandate, the Ondo State Government, in collaboration with Hershey and Save the Children International, organised a two-day orientation programme for our children parliamentarians to expose them to the rudiments of the duties and responsibilities of a parliamentarian, child rights and advocacy, legislative procedures in the Nigerian parliament, modalities of election, vote counting, and presentation of manifestoes.”

