We’ll continue to promote culture through traditional marriage anchoring —Alagas

Association of Professional Traditional Wedding Comperes also known as Alagas, has renewed their pledge to continue to promote the people and the culture while they anchor social events, particularly traditional marriage.

This was made known at a press conference ahead of World Alaga Day, held in Lagos.

The event which brought together over 2,000 Alagas’ from within and outside Nigeria featured health walks, seminars, dinners and award nights.

Speaking on behalf of the other leaders in the industry, Mrs Titilayo Adegboye said that though virtually every sector was evolving, insisted that certain things were sacred and fundamental which innovations shouldn’t be allowed to expunge.

She stressed that they have an important role to play in taking Nigeria’s culture to the next level.

“Marriage has been in existence from time immemorial. But we are now rebranding the ceremony in such a way that people will see what we are doing to promote different Nigerian beautiful cultures. Our culture is our pride and part of our pride is our language. Our language is what we have met on the ground, and we must protect it from going into extinction.

“We are doing this to showcase the marriage industry in such a way that our traditional engagement ceremony will take a new dimension that will be cherished by all. People should be able to relax and enjoy such a social gathering.

“In essence, we are re-echoing the true meaning of culture through marriage and engagement ceremonies. We also add value and peculiarity to every function that we handle. We do research and ensure that the people that are celebrating are not misrepresented by the person anchoring the function,” she said.

Adegboye called on the government to encourage and reckon with her members so that they could easily surmount their challenges.

