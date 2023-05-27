The Unit Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ondo state, RS11.22, Owo, DCC, Austine Ekele has said that the Corps will continue to effectively utilize the available human and material resources towards achieving safer roads and lives on the road.

Ekele stated this during the 2023 Road Safety Club Quiz competition for selected secondary schools in the state to mark this year’s children’s day celebration, held at NAPPS hall, Owo in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

According to Ekele, this is the second edition of the annual competition and said the programme was designed to intimate and make students understand how to make the roads safer at all times.

“The event which has become an annual programme in the Command since my arrival was initiated to ‘catch them young’ in the ideals of good driving culture which is the rationale behind the establishment of the Road Safety Club in schools by the FRSC.

“The theme for this year’s programme which is “The Role of Younger Generation in Building a Safer Road Culting” was carefully selected to buttress our crusade for safer roads using the younger ones as our vehicle.”

He, however, called on well-meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of the corps especially in the areas of reflective jackets, first aid boxes, construction of Zebra crossings at the school entrance, highway codes for the students and other safety materials to enable the club members to perform optimally.

The State Sector Commander, Ezekiel Son-Allah, while congratulating the children, appreciated the unit commander for his efforts, stressing that children are the future of Nigeria.

He enjoined the officers of the command to continue to create a safe motoring environment. He also encouraged the children to practice traffic rules while crossing. He said, “You must be alive to keep your dreams alive”

The Guest lecturer, Faith Lois Akinola while speaking on ‘Juvenile Delinquency’ Akinola advised the students not to involve themselves in cyber crime, popularly known as “yahoo yahoo”, drug abuse and indecent dressing as they are wrong morally and under the law.

“Love yourself enough, love your future enough to steer clear of things that jeopardize your future. Think more of your future, rather than being so focused on peer pressure.

“Teachers and parents have a role to play, sometimes, we condone some of these things and by doing this, we are telling them it’s okay. So, as parents, we should put a firm foot down and not tolerate all these.”





At the end of the competition, Imade College, Owo came first, Hamadiya Grammar School, Owo came second and St. Louis grammar school, Owo came third.

