Abia State Governor Alex Otti has affirmed that his administration will consistently prioritise the interests of persons with disabilities in all its programs and policies.

Governor Otti made this commitment in his goodwill message on Sunday as Abia, alongside the entire nation, observed the International Disability Day.

In a statement issued through his Special Assistant on Persons with Disabilities, Mr David Anyaele, Otti stated, “Today’s commemoration provides another opportunity for us to reflect on the contributions of Abians with disabilities to the socio-economic development of our state.

“I would like to reiterate our commitment to promoting an inclusive and accessible Abia State, providing for the well-being of persons with disabilities. This commitment will be realized by implementing the Abia State Disability Law.

“As a government, we are also dedicated to increasing awareness of the benefits of integrating persons with disabilities into every aspect of political, social, economic, and cultural life.

“Therefore, we vehemently reject all forms of discrimination, stigma, and isolation of Abians due to disability.”

The theme of the 2023 International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) is: “United in action to rescue and achieve the SDGs for, with, and by persons with disabilities.”

Governor Otti, extending warm wishes to Abians during these celebrations, emphasized that his administration is determined to showcase to the world that in restoring the glory of Abia and making it the truly number one state in Nigeria and God’s Own State, no one would be left behind due to disability.

