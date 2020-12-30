We’ll complete Ogwashi-Uku Agro-Industrial Park ― Okowa

Delta Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment towards completion of the Agro-industrial Park at Ogwashi-Uku.

Okowa made this known on Tuesday while inaugurating Council Road, Ogwashi-Uku, constructed by his administration, and said that the Agro-Industrial Park was one the star projects of the government.

The governor stated that his administration had made necessary arrangements to ensure that funds needed for the project were in place, adding that when completed, the project would improve the economy of Ogwashi-Uku community and the state.

He lauded the community for its support to the government saying “let me appreciate the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku for his assistance and cooperation for the Ogwashi-Uku Agro-Industrial Park.

“As long as the dollar remains fairly stable, all the funds required to complete the Park has been arranged for.

“The project is one of our star projects and we will do everything humanly possible to complete it within the lifespan of our administration.”

The governor, who had earlier inaugurated the DBS/Isho Road in Ubulu-Uku, said that his administration would commence the construction of the Isheagwu-Ewulu Road before the end of January 2021.

He commended the outgoing Chairman and councillors of Aniocha South Local Government for embarking on the construction of some projects in spite of the paucity of funds.

“I have every reason to commend the chairman because, in spite of a shortage of funds, he has been able to implement some projects in his council area.

“I believe it is something worth commending because he has done so well.

“They have a very high number of staff compared to the resources available to them and because of that, they have a huge challenge in paying salaries.

“Now that God has made it possible for us to have a vaccine to tackle the COVID-19 we are hopeful that by June 2021 our economy will improve,” he said

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye, had said that the DBS/Isho Road was in a deplorable state and completely impassable before it was awarded for construction, with side drains.

In his address, Chairman of the local government area, Chief Isaac Anwuzia, noted that notwithstanding low funds available to the council, it was able to construct a multi-purpose hall, a canteen and a central motor park for the purpose of revenue generation for the council.

President-General, Ubulu-Uku Development Council, Sir Jonathan Monye, thanked the governor for his assistance to the community and called for the extension of ongoing works at Saint Anthony College, the establishment of a technical college in the community and the completion of Ubulu-Uku-Onicha-Ugbo road.

He announced the donation of a plot of land, already surveyed, by the community for the purpose of the college.

