We’ll commence strike Sept 30, over non-payment of COVID-19 allowances ― Anambra doctors

Medical doctors in Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching hospital, Anambra state, under the aegis of Association of Resident Doctors, ARD, has declared that the Association will begin strike on September 30, over non-payment of COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowance.

They also said non-implementation of other demands including the shortage of medical doctors in the hospital to mention but a few were other reasons for the September 30, industrial action.

The strike action, according to ARD-COOUTH President, Dr Obinna Aniagboso, who disclosed this in a telephone interview with Tribune Online in Awka, on Tuesday, follows mainly the stress and continue complaints of his members over the non-payment of COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowance to medical doctors working in the Hospital and the COVID-19 isolation and treatment Centre since the coming of coronavirus pandemic into Nigeria.

Aniagboso said the strike action, when commence would only be called off when their Allowances and other demands of the doctors were met.

He expressed dismay why the present administration in the state under governor Willie Obiano, has refused to pay them their COVID-19 Allowances despite their efforts in containing the spread of the virus in Anambra.

Our colleagues in Nassarawa, Lagos, Benue, Oyo, Ogun Enugu and almost all the States in Northern Nigeria, have been receiving theirs, except in Anambra state, he laments.

“We regret any inconveniences this might cause Anambra residents needing healthcare delivery during this period.

“As an association, we believe in dialogue as a means of dispute resolution and we have always stood by this principle in all our dealings with the government of the day even in the face of the financial burden.

“I am appealing to governor Willie Obiano to also extend his good heart towards us in view to resolving all pending issue with the government, so as to maintain industrial harmony in the state, he stated.

