The commissioner of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related offence Commission (ICPC) in Osun State, Mr Demola Bakare on Tuesday pledged that, the commission would not relent in its duty to block all leakages that would result in corruption in the state.

The ICPC boss who made the pledge during a courtesy and familiarisation visit to the office of the Correspondent Chapel of the Osun State NUJ in Osogbo, however, charged media to work in togetherness with the commission to fight corrupt practices to a standstill in the country.

The anti-corrupt practices crusader added that the body would further ensure that, federal government projects in the state are keenly monitored to wage war on corrupt acts.

Bakare who pointed out that the duties of the Commission are contained in section 6 (a-f) of the Act 2000, explained that, “this section confers 3 main responsibilities on ICPC and that In summary, they are “To receive and investigate reports of the conspiracy to commit, attempt to commit or actual commission of the offence(s) as prescribed by the Act 2000 and in appropriate cases prosecute the offender(s).

“Also to examine and review corruption-prone systems and procedures of public bodies, with a view to eliminating or minimizing corruption.

“To educate and enlighten the public on and against corruption and related offences with a view to enlisting and fostering public support in fighting” he stated.

The ICPC boss who who noted that many Nigerian Youths are moving out of the country in search of greener pastures abroad maintained that “Nigeria is a better country and charged them to make their our country a better living one.

According to him, “Nigeria is a good country. We all need to make it better, so moving out of the country is never a solution but all hands must be on deck to fight corruption and possibly eradicate it “.

