The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has announced intentions to begin sealing homes without waste bins on Lagos Island and the Mainland on July 7, 2023.

This comes two months after abatement warnings were sent to those neighbourhoods, advising property owners and residents to get suitable waste bins for their houses.

Kunle Adebiyi, LAWMA’s Executive Director of Finance, stated in a statement that an appropriate warning had been given to tenements to get the standard waste bins.

He further said the notification of intent to seal would serve as a final reminder to residents who had yet to obtain wastebins and maintain adequate waste management practices.

He said: “It is crucial for residents to cultivate proper environmental habits and support the efforts of the Authority to establish a cleaner and more liveable environment. By taking action against violations and ensuring compliance, we can create a sustainable environment and help build the city of our dream.

“LAWMA’s Enforcement Team will target areas on Lagos Mainland and Island where violations have been observed. The team will carry out thorough inspections to identify individuals, households, or businesses that have consistently neglected waste management guidelines.

“Those found in violation will receive an intention to seal notice, outlining the specific actions required to rectify the situation and avoid further penalties.

“The exercise will be in phases, this is phase one, and we will visit other areas in the state to ensure full compliance.”

The executive director urged citizens to take responsibility for preserving a clean and healthy environment for everybody, stressing that residents may contribute to the general cleanliness and sustainability of the environment by complying to waste management regulations.

He said, “By adhering to government’s directive for tenements to procure standard covered bins, would ensure that our wastes are properly containerised.

“This will help save the environment from indiscriminate waste disposal and other hazardous consequences, such as flooding and outbreak of diseases.”





