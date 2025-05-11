The Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Faruk Bahago, has said that the traditional institution will always honour those who contribute to the development of Minna Emirate, the state, country and humanity.

The Emir stated this while receiving Dr Suleiman Abdu Ndanusa, who paid him an appreciation visit for the conferment of a traditional title of Taskiran Minna on him at the Palace in Minna over the weekend.

According to Alhaji Faruk Bahago, “those given traditional titles are people of proven integrity who show concern to the development and socio-economic well being of the emirate”.

He said, “Traditional titles are conferred on individuals who have made significant contributions to the socio-cultural and economic development of their people.

He added that the title conferred on Dr. Ndanusa was in recognition of his efforts in the areas.

He said the honour was to encourage others to live an exemplary life, in any position, for the general good of the country.

The Royal Father further said the emirate would continue to recognise selfless service by its sons and daughters.

The emir added that highly-placed individuals should continue to bring development to the area, as well as the entire nation.

The traditional ruler also stressed the need for the entire people of the emirate, across Nigeria and in the Diaspora, to continue to contribute meaningfully to the development of their community, Niger State and Nigeria.

He appealed to all sons and daughters of the emirate, especially the privileged ones, to always assist their less privileged brothers and sisters in the society.

Alhaji Faruk Bahago stated that wealth needed to be circulated and not hoarded, while those endowed with wealth should be their brothers’ keepers .

According him, “it is extremely important that the highly placed individuals in the society should always think of what they would do to better the lots of the less privileged”.

Responding, Dr Ndanusa, the new Taskiran Minna, thanked God and the emir for the honour and pledged to uphold the throne of Minna Emirate.

Ndanusa, who is also the Jarin Nupe, pledged to live above board and continue to bring economic and social developments to the area.

Also commenting on the gesture, a friend and confidant of Dr. Ndanusa, Gen. Mohammed Ibrahim-Gana, Danmagayaki Nupe, lauded the emir for bestowing the honour on the new title holder .

Gen. Gana said the gesture was an indication of the tremendous confidence reposed on the recipient.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE