We’ll always encourage, empower creative talents —Guinness

THE management of the Guinness Nigeria has re-emphasized the brand’s commitment to empowering creative talents, driving inclusivity, celebrating excellence, and creating moments in culture through the ongoing Black Shines Brightest campaign

The company’s Marketing, and Innovations Director, Mark Maguisha, stated this in Lagos, at the reception organised by the company for the commonwealth champions, Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume and other extraordinary female athletes and para-athletes who represented Nigeria at 2022 Commonwealth Games and World Athletics Championship, recently.

He described the event as in tune with the brand’s ‘Black Shines Brightest campaign’ and mantra, which signifies its commitment to spotlighting, celebrating and inspiring black beacons across all creative walks of life.

“As a brand, we strongly champion equality and inclusivity as is evident in both our hiring process and brand communications. We have taken giant strides towards ensuring that the right spotlight is beamed on women, this year alone we’ve hosted a month-long celebration of women, the Hertitude fest (a women only event), the August meeting and now, Nigerian Athletes who Shine Brightest. These are just a few memorable steps on the Guinness journey with women in culture,” he added.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE