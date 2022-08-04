We’ll address Muslim-Muslim ticket concerns before elections ― APC Chairman

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdulahi Adamu, has assured that the party will address the concerns raised over its single faith presidential ticket before the 2023 elections.

He also revealed that the party has appointed Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State as the Director-General of the APC presidential campaign organisation while Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, is the campaign spokesman.

Adamu, who revealed these after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday also attended by the presidential candidate of the ruling party, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

While fielding questions on how the party can assuage the fears of the Christian community in the country over the Muslim-Muslim ticket, Adamu also urged members of the party to be patient over the issue.

He said the party leadership was at the presidential Villa to intimate the President about the presidential campaign organogram and the plan of the party campaign.

More details to come…

