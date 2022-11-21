We’ll abide by court order, conduct fresh primary election for Bauchi South Senatorial seat ― PDP assures

Bauchi State chapter of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assured that it will abide by the judgment of the Federal High, Owerri, Imo State that nullified the result of the primary elections conducted by the party for the Bauchi South Senatorial seat in the 2023 General elections.

The party said that as a law-abiding party, it is ready to do as ordered by the court.

Reacting to the development, State Chairman of the PDP, Hamza Koshe Akuyam said, “Yes, the Federal High Court has ordered for a rerun of the primary election for Bauchi South Senatorial seat, not nullification as being widely circulated in the social media”.

He added that “We are still waiting to receive the Court order before we know what to do. We don’t know whether it is between the first two people who went to court because Mahiru Maiwada went to court to challenge the outcome. We are thinking maybe it will be between him (Garba Dahiru) and Mahiru Maiwada”.

According to him, “We will know what the position is clear when we see the Court order papers. We will abide by what the Court says. We will conduct a rerun, we will follow all the necessary guidelines by INEC and due procedures in conjunction with the national Secretariat of the PDP”

Koshe Akuyam added that “It is normal that the court has seen something wrong with what we did and has asked us to go and correct the mistakes which it thinks was done improperly in its own way. So, we are now going to conduct the primary again and I assure you that it is not going to affect our performance at the polls”.

“As far as we are concerned as a political party, our campaign is ongoing and the parry is waxing stronger every day, the party is on top of the situation, I assure you that we will solve our problems internally the way we use to do it in shall Allah”, he added.

The PDP Chairman then assured that every avenue of peaceful resolution of the issue will be explored, we have elders, and we have other stakeholders who will talk to them but if they decide not to resolve then we go ahead with the new primary election and at the end of it, we will come out stronger and more united”.

It will be recalled that at the end of the primary election conducted in May, Garba Dahiru was declared as the winner with a narrow margin but the runner-up, Mahiru Maiwada rejected the results claiming that there was electoral malpractice and therefore went to the Federal High Court in Owerri, Imo State to get the judgement.

