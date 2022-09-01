Welcome2Africa to host Nigeria Seaports Investment Forum

In an effort to improve Nigeria’s global trading ecosystem, Welcome2Africa International in partnership with Zenith Carex International Limited will host the Nigeria Seaports Investment Forum (NSIF2022) on September 28 and 29, 2022.

With the theme, ‘Repositioning Nigeria’s Seaports for Investment and Trade Attractiveness,’ the forum would address major bottlenecks like congestion, technological advancement, infrastructural deficiency, dredging, port equipment, security, logistics and training that represent opportunities for investors at the seaports.

The maiden edition of the forum is set to drive investment interest into all the seaports in Nigeria including the Apapa Port, Tin Can Island Port, Calabar Port, the Delta Warri Port, Lekki Port, Rivers Port, and the Onne Port.

Partners of NSIF2022 include the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Nigerian Export Promotions Commission (NEPC), Ministry of Trade and Investment, AFEX, and Oneport365.

The organisers said the program would cover issues on investments, security, infrastructure, technology, policy, international trade with Europe and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), with sessions including technology and trade potential – the future of seaports in Nigeria; EU-Nigeria agro-commodities trade and expansion mechanism; and increasing trade through improving port safety and security in Nigeria.

The programme would bring together major stakeholders with speakers like the Executive Secretary/CEO, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Hajiya Saratu Umar; Executive Director/CEO, Nigerian Export Promotions Commission (NEPC), Dr Ezra Yakusak; MD/CEO, Zenith Carex International Limited, Dr Adelana Olamilekan; Managing Director, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Adesoji Adesugba; Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Prof. Eghosa Osaghae; co-founder and CEO, Convention for Business Integration (CBI), Soji Apampa: Secretary General, African Shipowner Association, Olufunmilayo Folorunso and Head of Foreign Trade Office, Polish Investment and Trade Agency, Justyna Sitarska.

The forum would provide an adequate opportunity for stakeholders to connect agro-producers, agribusiness, exporters and importers across Nigeria and Europe.