Welcome Prince Ogunwusi

God who perfects things at his time gave us a wonderful Prince at the source a few days back when His Imperial Majesty, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi and Olori Silekunola birthed a new Prince that gladdens all lovers of the ancient throne of Ife. It’s a great regeneration very marvellous in our eyes.

Saw Kabiyesi in Lagos a few days before the arrival of the Prince and we had to speak with Otunba Tobi Lawal whom God did a good thing for recently. Kabiyesi went down the memory lane to recall their wonderful time together over the years in business and other life issues.

Otunba Lawal in turn made a good confession about Kabiyesi which made an impression on me on the Tiger that does not pronounce its tigritude. He said as close as he related to Kabiyesi, he never for once said he was a Prince until he mounted the throne. The new Prince will have a date with history down the line. The ‘Irunmole’ are endorsing that.

Congrats, Oonirisa.

