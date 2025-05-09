Welcome Leo XIV, first Pope from America

The billowing of white smoke from the chimney at the legendary Sistine Chapel in the Vatican usually signals two things: The Cardinal-electors have elected a new Pope from among themselves, and palpable excitement among Catholics all over the world upon the news. With the advent of television, social and the new media, the excitement of the election of a new Pope has now transcended just Catholics. Nearly all major news outlets transmit live the announcement of a new Pope, his first public appearance at the famed balcony of the St. Peter’s Basilica; his address and his first Urbi et Orbi — apostolic blessing.

The advent of a new Pope is usually an exciting event which Catholics look forward to. At the very foundation of their heightened excitement, usually seen among the cheering crowds at St Peter’s Square in the Vatican, is fervent hope and earnest prayers. The Catholic faithful and all lovers of the faith would always hope for a good Pope, and would be praying that the new pontiff would be a man that would further the work of God and positively impact the Church in its numerous frontiers.

Thus, while many were hoping and praying for a quick conclave, some had braced themselves up for a long process. But after two days of conclave and just a little over three ballots, the 133 Cardinals settled for Augustinian missionary, Robert Francis Prevost as the 267th successor of Peter. Cardinal Prevost was the Archbishop of Chicago. He is the first Pope from the United States of America.

Not many saw the election of 69-year-old Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the new Pope coming. Speculations among several commentators and analysts of the conclave were mostly elsewhere. Not many mentioned the name of Prevost and not a lot of people knew him like they know some of the other eligible Princes of the Church. But those Cardinals saddled with the responsibility of electing a Pope from among themselves thought differently. They knew him. One of the elderly, non-voting Cardinals noted that in the two conclaves he participated in, there was no social media, unlike now when you could get details about any person of interest with just a click of a button. The cardinals know themselves and rather than pander to the thoughts expressed by outsiders, chose to move from Latin America, where Pope Francis came from, to North America where Cardinal Prevost came from, although he has Peruvian origins.

That, however, is not to say that a number of people didn’t speculate that Cardinal Prevost was looking almost like the heir apparent to the Seat of Peter. His elevation as a senior Cardinal by Pope Francis was cited by those who hold this view. They contend that his elevation in 2023 was also instructive. In fact, in 2023, Prevost was moved to the Vatican and was made head of the office that vets bishops nominated from around the world. A lot of Catholic faithful who know, see the responsibility as one of the most important jobs in the Catholic Church. It was also speculated that Pope Francis had his eye on Cardinal Prevost because, among other things he sent Prevost to take over and resolve a knotty situation in one of the dioceses in Peru.

The situation was seen as complicated and needed the tact of a balanced and trusted emissary, and a man who would handle the job in the Godliest way possible. And in January he elevated him into the senior ranks of cardinals. For those with these contentions, Prevost had gone into the conclave as a prominent cardinal and a potential Pope.

Crowds waved colourful flags of far and near countries like The Philippines, Brazil, Canada, Spain, Italy, Venezuela, Honduras, Australia, Switzerland and the Vatican itself through the evening air of the crowded St. Peter’s Basilica.

The approach of the Cardinal Deacon to pronounce “Habemus Papam!” brought the excitement at the arena to a crescendo. The climax, which was the appearance of Pope Leo XIV at the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica reinforced the already built excitement, but not a few of the priests and religious as well as the lay faithful all over the world were praying for him and the Holy Mother the Church now under his care.

It is evident that Pope Leo XIV has the intention of restoring some papal tradition and paraphernalia which his predecessor, Pope Francis did away with. Unlike Pope Francis did in 2013, Leo XIV came out with the traditional red Stole — the traditional red cape of the papacy. Augustinians are not far from Franciscans in their philosophy and orientation in their religious vows, but people are already expecting a return to some degree of tradition after Francis’ unconventional pontificate. However, the joy of “Viva il Papa!” is for all, for the world needs peace and harmony.

The smiling cardinals who took their places and allowed the new Pope his moment, President Donald Trump of the United States, who said it was “such an honor for our country for the new pope to be American,” and indeed all lovers of an egalitarian world are expected to give their support and prayers.

Pope Leo XIV started with a message of peace. He has charged that “we have to work together to be a missionary Church, building bridges, dialogue, always open to receive with open arms for everyone, like this square, open to all, to all who need our charity, our presence, dialogue, love.” He set an agenda, let us hope that the world will work with him.

Pope Leo XIII, who reigned from 1878–1903, gave Catholics the prayer to St Michael the Archangel. Leo XIII is reported to have “brought a new spirit to the papacy by adopting conciliatory positions toward civil governments, supporting scientific progress, and addressing pastoral and social needs.” He also promoted the philosophy of St Thomas Aquinas. Now we have Leo XIV. It is the modern times and the fast-paced world has seen the onset of his papacy. Indeed, the world awaits what the legacy Leo XIV will give the modern world.