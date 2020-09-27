We’II partner Ekiti on development of Banana for export ― Awolowo

The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr Olusegun Awolowo has declared that the council will be partnering with the Ekiti State government on the development of banana in the state for export.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital at the weekend, Awolowo explained that

NEPC in collaboration with the Ekiti State Committee on Export Promotion has identified cassava and banana as the main and alternate products under the Council’s One State One Product (OSOP) programme.

He stated that under the programme which is an off-shoot of the Zero-Oil-Plan of the Council, each state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory is expected to select a product and another as an alternate product for development for export.

He commended the State Committee on Export Promotion for being the only state in the country that has selected banana for development for export.

Represented by the Regional Coordinator of the South West Regional Office of NEPC, Mr Samuel Oyeyipo, he revealed that the global total value of banana in 2019 stood at over $14.7 billion with an average annual growth rate of over 11.3%.

Awolowo stressed that the global outlooks for banana have been on the rise and would continue on the upward surge in years to come, a situation he said provided a unique opportunity for Ekiti state to become a global player on the product if properly harnessed.

He assured the state government in particular and any other state government of the readiness of NEPC to partner with them in the economic diversification drives.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Trade, Investments and Industries, Muyiwa Olumilua while commending NEPC for the event, stated that various actions were being taken by the state government to attract both foreign and local investment into the state.

He assured NEPC of the readiness of the state government to partner with any initiative that would boost the agricultural and industrial revolution of the state.