We’II ensure seamless, healthcare delivery, safety of Lagosians ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has restated his administration’s commitment to efficient healthcare delivery, safety and security of Lagosians.

Sanwo-Olu stated this on Monday while speaking at the unveiling of a fully-equipped 110-bed Maternal Child Centre and commissioning of Emergency and Security Dispatch Regional Centre both located in the Epe area of the state.

The governor said the unveiling of another fully equipped Maternal Child Centre was a clear demonstration of his administration’s seriousness about the war against maternal and child mortality in the state, adding that: “Our overarching goal is to eradicate infant and child mortality in our state while our women must no longer die while giving birth.”

“In the last two years, we have shown great commitment to the improvement of maternal and child health indices in the state. This Four Floor, 110-bed Maternal Child Centre is another essential facility for safe childbirth and the reduction of maternal and infant mortality.

“At the commissioning of the Maternal Child Centre in Badagry last December, I reiterated the commitment of our government to the eradication of maternal and child mortality in Lagos State through consistent action and smart investments: Our overarching goal is to eradicate infant and child mortality in our State while our women must no longer die while giving life.

“We remain unwaveringly committed to this goal and this maternal and child centre brings to four the total number of MCCs delivered by this Administration along with the ones already commissioned in Badagry, Eti-Osa and Igando,” Governor Sanwo-Olu stated.

The governor said the commissioning and delivery of the Emergency and Security Regional Dispatch Centre reinforces the commitment of his administration to the provision of a seamless and efficient safety, security and emergency management approach in the state.

Besides, he said the facility, which had been staffed with well-trained personnel and furnished with the necessary equipment required for effective response to emergencies, was also a demonstration of the premium that his administration placed on the safety of lives and property irrespective of where Lagosians chose to live within the state.

He pointed out that the centre would serve as a hub and one-stop facility for the efficient and rapid deployment of first responders to emergencies within Epe Local Government Area and its immediate vicinity.

“This centre will serve as a hub and one-stop facility for the efficient and rapid deployment of first responders to emergencies within Epe Local Government Area and its immediate vicinity,” the governor said.

The governor, while disclosing that the facility had been staffed with well-trained personnel, among others, said it was designed to accommodate all relevant safety and security agencies, including the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services Agency (LSFS), Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps, among others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.