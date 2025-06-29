WEEK BRIEF: Tinubu’s tax soup, Ganduje’s resignation, Lagos demolition, insecurity, other top news

The past week in Nigeria was marked by significant changes, highlighting the complex interactions between executive policies, internal party dynamics, and ongoing national challenges.

From a groundbreaking legislative effort to reshape Nigeria’s financial future to unexpected developments within the ruling party, as well as renewed concerns about national security and economic conditions, the week of June 22nd to 28th, 2025, offered plenty of material for reflection and strategic planning. Crucially, the long-running political imbroglio in Rivers State finally saw a renewed effort at presidential intervention, signaling a potential new chapter for the state.

Tinubu’s bold stroke on tax reforms

The most defining event of the week unfolded on Thursday, June 26, when President Bola Tinubu signed four significant tax reform bills into law. These legislations – the Nigeria Tax Act (NTA), the Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTAA), the Nigeria Revenue Service Act (NRSA), and the Joint Revenue Board Act (JRBA) – mark a decisive step in the administration’s resolve to revamp Nigeria’s economic architecture.

The core of these reforms lies in their promise to streamline tax collection, boost government revenue, and simplify the tax burden on ordinary citizens and small businesses. Crucially, the new laws exempt over a third of Nigerian workers from personnel income tax and more than 90% of small businesses from VAT and corporate income tax. This strategic move aims to stimulate economic activity at the grassroots while creating a more robust framework for larger entities.

Experts, largely agreed that the reforms signal a commitment to fiscal discipline, though their full impact will unfold in the coming months. Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, (ICAN), commended President Tinubu for signing into law, four tax reform bills on key areas of Nigeria’s fiscal and revenue framework.

The government announced that the implementation of the new tax laws will commence on 1 January 2026, giving stakeholders a six-month transition period to prepare.

APC’s Ganduje’s exit, succession scramble

Just as the nation was digesting the tax reforms, the political landscape experienced a significant tremor on Friday, June 27, with the “resignation” of Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). While initial reports cited health reasons, our investigations and reports from within the party point to deeper, underlying reasons for his abrupt departure.

Ganduje’s exit has immediately plunged the APC into a leadership contest, reigniting fierce debates over the zoning of the chairmanship. Names like Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Sani Musa from the North-Central region have quickly emerged as prominent contenders, indicative of the intense horse-trading already underway.

Our reporting underscored the potential ripple effects on party unity and stability, particularly as political actors begin to position themselves for the 2027 general elections. This development ensures the coming weeks will be fraught with intense political manoeuvring, challenging the APC’s cohesion and testing the mettle of its key figures.

Nigeria’s public debt

Nigeria’s total public debt has reached N149.39 trillion ($97.24 billion) as of March 31, 2025, according to a report released by the Debt Management Office (DMO) on Friday. This figure represents a significant year-on-year increase of N27.72 trillion (22.8%) compared to the N121.67 trillion recorded in the first quarter of 2024.

The DMO’s report also indicates a quarter-on-quarter increase of N4.72 trillion (3.3%) from the N144.67 trillion reported at the end of December 31, 2024. Nigeria’s external debt stood at N70.63 trillion ($45.98 billion) by the end of Q1 2025, a substantial increase from N56.02 trillion ($42.12 billion) in the corresponding period of 2024.

The overall structure of Nigeria’s debt portfolio has seen a slight shift. As of March 2025, domestic debt constituted 52.7% of the total, while external debt accounted for 47.3%.

Rivers rift: Wike, Fubara agree to new presidential truce

After months of intense political instability and a declared state of emergency, the long-running feud between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara saw a development this week. On Thursday night, June 26, President Tinubu again intervened, brokering a peace meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where both gladiators publicly affirmed their commitment to peace.

Flanked by the President and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, both Wike and Fubara declared their readiness to end hostilities and work together. Wike emphasised that “everything is over” and that they are “members of the same political family,” while Governor Fubara described the truce as “timely and divinely orchestrated,” crucial for the state’s development. This marks a renewed attempt at reconciliation after a previous presidential intervention in December 2023 failed to hold.

Soldiers killed in coordinated attacks, resurgent bomber attacks

A dark week for security unfolded as the nation once again grappled with deep sorrow and anger over significant setbacks faced by security forces. On Tuesday, June 24, a coordinated and audacious attack by bandits in the Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State resulted in the tragic deaths of at least 17 Nigerian soldiers, with 10 others sustaining injuries.

Earlier that week, on Monday, June 24, the Nigerian Armed Forces successfully repelled coordinated attacks by bandits on military forward operating bases in Niger and Kaduna States.

While many attackers were neutralised during intense gun battles, military authorities confirmed that several soldiers tragically lost their lives during these coordinated bandit assaults.

The Nigerian Army reported that approximately 300 armed bandits participated in the fierce three-hour firefight in the Kwanar Dutse Forest.

Adding to the security concerns, reports emerged of a concerning resurgence of bomber attacks in the North-East. On the night of June 21, a suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) at a fish market in Konduga town, Borno State, killing at least 10 people and injuring several others.

This incident, the first of its kind in the region in 2025 after a lull, raises fears of a renewed onslaught by insurgent groups, particularly the Boko Haram faction, which has historically utilized such brutal tactics against civilians.

Also, Authorities confirmed a bomb explosion that killed at least five people and injured 15 others in Kano State, North West Nigeria, on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

President’s diplomatic engagements and critical reactions

President Bola Tinubu’s departure for a state visit to Saint Lucia this week, prior to his participation in the 2025 BRICS Summit in Brazil (scheduled for July 6-7), emphasised Nigeria’s active foreign policy and its growing engagement in global South-South cooperation. The presidency emphasised these trips as crucial for deepening diplomatic ties and exploring economic opportunities.

However, the timing of the Saint Lucia trip drew sharp criticism from prominent opposition figures. The Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, notably slammed President Tinubu’s visit, describing it as “ill-timed and insensitive” given the deepening hardship, widespread insecurity, and recent natural disasters afflicting Nigeria.

In a strongly worded statement, Obi questioned the prudence of such a trip when many Nigerians are grappling with acute hunger and an escalating security crisis, urging the President to prioritise domestic challenges over foreign engagements. This reaction highlights the ongoing scrutiny of the administration’s priorities and its perceived disconnect from the suffering of the populace.

Other stories that shaped discourse

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), recently achieved a significant legal victory in Kenya. The High Court in Nairobi ruled this week that his abduction, detention, and rendition to Nigeria in 2021 were illegal and unconstitutional.

The court awarded him N120 million in damages against the Kenyan government. This judgment, as reported by the Tribune Online, has reinvigorated calls from his legal team and groups like Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide for his release and a political solution to his ongoing trial in Nigeria.

What next week holds

The coming week promises further developments across the political and economic spectra. President Tinubu’s participation in the BRICS Summit in Brazil will be keenly watched for potential new alliances and economic opportunities.

Domestically, the APC’s leadership race will undoubtedly intensify, with announcements and alignments expected. Furthermore, the first tangible impacts and public reactions to the newly signed tax reform bills will begin to emerge, offering early insights into their effectiveness. The Senate’s proposed regional security consultations should also begin to take shape, setting the stage for a potentially transformative approach to national security.

