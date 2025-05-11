WEEK BRIEF: Tinubu’s near-empty treasury comment, tax reforms, UTME mass failure, wave of defections, other top stories

The past week in Nigeria has been marked by a diverse range of issues that have dominated the national discourse. From political crisis and a wave of defections, and coalition that rocks major parties to tax reform bills—the northern governors and traditional rulers’ reactions to the bills.

One of the most significant developments has been the news of Nigerian Senate passing four significant tax reform bills aimed at increasing government revenue and improving fiscal efficiency.

On May 9, the Nigerian Senate passed four tax reform bills. Key provisions include raising the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 7.5% to 12.5% starting next year and transferring certain fiscal duties to the newly proposed Nigeria Revenue Service. While the reforms are central to President Bola Tinubu’s economic agenda, they have faced criticism from various quarters.

Some lawmakers and governors, particularly from the northern regions, express concerns that the new VAT distribution formula may disadvantage their areas. The Nigeria Governors’ Forum supports the reforms but proposes a more equitable VAT sharing formula.

In a communique issued on Saturday by Northern States’ Governors’ Forum and Northern States’ Traditional Rulers’ Councils after a meeting wich lasted for over five hours acknowledged the critical role of nonpartisan cooperation, collaboration, and peer review in effectively addressing the numerous developmental challenges confronting the northern region and the nation at large.

This is just as the governors and traditional rulers declared that they have found a way to resolve the concerns raised over the tax reform bills which they initially.

Attended by state governors and chairmen of the traditional rulers’ councils in the 19 northern states, the commuique stated that “The forum reiterated its support for the creation of the state police and called on the National Assembly to expedite action on the enactment of the legal framework for its take-off.”

“After exhaustive deliberations on matters of regional interest, they commended President Bola Tinubu for his sustained commitment to addressing the security challenges and infrastructural deficits in Northern Nigeria.”

Defections and party tensions trail poitical realighments

Kebbi Senators Defect to APC: Senators from Kebbi State have announced their plans to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) following a meeting with President Tinubu.

This comes a week after Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, along with his predecessor and running mate to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 general elections, Ifeanyi Okowa, and the entire leadership and membership of the PDP in Delta State, also defected to the APC.

Also, Hon. Oluwole Oke, who represents the Oriade/Obokun federal constituency in Osun State at the House of Representatives, left the PDP for the ruling APC, stating that his decision was not motivated by financial gain but rather by his admiration for President Tinubu’s pragmatic and progressive leadership style.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders are reportedly strategising and forming a coalition led by Atiku to challenge the incumbent administration in the upcoming 2027 general elections.

Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Tinubu who served as spokesperson for Atiku’s 2023 presidential campaign before switching allegiance to the ruling APC, criticised Atiku’s continued participation in national politics, suggesting it was time for him to retire.

In response to Bwala’c comment, Atiku Media Office in a statement on Tuesday said, “It is both ironic and pathetic that Mr. Bwala – a political turncoat – now presumes to lecture a statesman of global standing on matters of legacy and destiny. His sanctimonious pontificating, laced with bitterness and duplicity, betrays a desperate effort to curry favour with a floundering administration”.

Labour Party internal crisis takes new twist

The internal crisis in Labour Party (LP) took a new twist with the suspension of embattled factional National Chairman, Julius Abure. Abure was suspended by the party’s National Executive Council for illegally parading himself as National Chairman despite being removed by the court. His suspension was announced by the chairman of the party’s Caretaker Committee, Nenadi Usman, in a statement on Friday.

Meanwhile, Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC) had on Thursday announced the suspension of Governor Alex Otti of Abia State and five other members of the party. The factions said the suspension followed the ratification of the recommendations of the disciplinary committee the NWC set up on May 2 to investigate the anti-party activities of the members.

The others are Senators Ireti Kingibe and Darlington Nwokocha; Honourables Victor Afam Ogene; Amobi Ogah; and Seyi Sowunmi.

I almost ran away — Tinubu

During the weekend, President Tinubu shared that he felt overwhelmed by Nigeria’s economic challenges in the early days of his presidency, to the point where he nearly withdrew from all media consumption.

Tinubu also revealed that his administration inherited a “near-insolvent” treasury and a chaotic economic structure upon assuming office in 2023 but has since implemented bold and painful reforms that are beginning to yield results.

While visiting Katsina State, Tinubu acknowledged that the waves of criticism and the harsh realities of leadership made him contemplate avoiding newspapers and broadcasts altogether.

“When we started, it was challenging, and I almost ran away from watching or reading the newspapers,” the president said. “I got discouraged but stayed put on my decisions, believing that the ability of a leader to take decisions at the right time is the hallmark of leadership.”

Nnamdi Kanu’s trial continues

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday played a video recording allegedly showing the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, issuing inflammatory directives which the prosecution claims incited acts of terrorism across the South-East region of the country.

The Wednesday proceedings resumed before Justice James Omotosho with the continuation of the testimony of the second prosecution witness, an operative of the Department of State Services (DSS) codenamed PWBBB.

However, A prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of the leader of, on Thursday, told Court that, Kanu’s broadcast led to the killing of a former Senior Special Adviser (SSA) to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, and others.

In a recorded session played before the trial Judge, Justice James Omotosho, the prosecution witness, an official of the Department of State Services (DSS), led by Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, alleged that Kanu’s broadcast in which he ordered followers to “deal with” anyone violating his sit-at-home directive directly preceded the murder of Gulak on May 30, 2021.

The witness, the second so far called by the prosecution said, he was part of the DSS’ team that investigated the complaint made against Kanu by the then Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, and that, the defendant’s broadcast also led to the killing of a retired judge, Justice Stanley Nnaji and an intending military couple, Sergeant Audu Lucas, Private Glory Matthew.

UTME mass failure

The alarming decline in the quality of education in Nigeria has once again shocked the nation. Out of the 1,955,069 candidates who took the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) across Nigeria, only about 420,000—just 22 percent—scored above 200, while more than 78 percent failed to reach the 200-mark threshold.

Since 2013, when the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) introduced the Computer-Based Testing (CBT) format to combat rising cases of examination malpractice, analysts have noted a downward trend in candidates’ performance on the UTME each year.

For example, in 2010, 40 percent of candidates scored 200 and above. However, by 2015, two years after CBT was implemented, only 30 percent of candidates achieved scores of 200 or higher. The trend has continued to decline, with only 24 percent reaching the 200-mark in 2019, 23 percent in 2023, and now, in 2025, just 22 percent of candidates scored above 200 in this latest UTME.

The results of the 2025 UTME show a continued decline in the preparedness and performance of candidates seeking admission to higher educational institutions in Nigeria, raising serious concerns about the country’s educational standards and the future of its youth.

The Congress of University Academics has expressed deep concern over the trend, describing them as evidence of the deteriorating state of Nigeria’s education system.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, CONUA President, Dr. Niyi Sunmonu, said the dismal results point to a “deep-rooted crisis” in the sector that demands urgent reform.

VeryDarkMan arrested and released

Social media personality, Martins Vincent Otse, known as VeryDarkMan, was arrested on May 2 in Abuja by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged cyberstalking. His detention drew public attention, with supporters and legal advocates calling for his release. He was released on administrative bail on May 7, and the investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE