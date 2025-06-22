WEEK BRIEF: Tinubu visits Benue, Atiku’s coalition takes shape, 2027 power games, other top news

The past week in Nigeria unfolded with a mix of high-stakes diplomacy, early political manoeuvring for 2027, deepening regional security challenges, and local policy actions that sparked national conversation. From the tragedy in Benue to a bold new political coalition, and a distant war with potential ripple effects at home, here are the biggest stories that defined the week.

Tinubu visits Benue amid mass killings

One of the most tragic events of the week was the deadly herder-related attack in Yelewata, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, which reportedly left over 100 people dead and displaced thousands. The victims included women and children, with many still being treated for injuries.

In response, President Bola Tinubu traveled to Makurdi on June 18, visiting the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, where several survivors are receiving care. The President pledged to bring the perpetrators to justice and promised enhanced security collaborations between federal and state authorities.

His visit comes amid growing national frustration over persistent violence in Nigeria’s Middle Belt.

Tinubu urges regional economic shift at WAES 2025

Following his Benue visit, Tinubu took the podium at the inaugural West Africa Economic Summit (WAES), held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja. Addressing leaders and delegates from across ECOWAS, Tinubu called for an end to the region’s “pit-to-port” raw material export model.

“To be resource-rich is not enough — we must become value-chain smart and invest in local processing and regional manufacturing,” he declared.

Tinubu’s push for intra-regional value addition was met with broad support, although some Sahelian nations reportedly boycotted the summit due to internal political tensions.

Atiku–El-Rufai coalition registers ‘All Democratic Alliance’

In a notable move toward 2027, a new opposition party was formally unveiled: the All Democratic Alliance (ADA). Spearheaded by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, along with Nasir El-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi, and others, the ADA has been submitted for registration with INEC.

The application, dated June 19, was signed by Chief Akin A. Ricketts and Abdullahi Musa Elayo, now acting as interim national leaders of the ADA.

The party’s slogan, “Justice for All,” signals its positioning as an alternative to the APC and PDP. With growing discontent within the ruling party and a fragmented opposition, ADA could become a major player in 2027.

Fuss grows over Tinubu’s 2027 running mate

Within the APC, political watchers are closely monitoring speculation over whether President Tinubu will retain Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate in 2027.

Presidency spokesperson Bayo Onanuga dismissed reports of a VP switch, stating that Tinubu would only announce his running mate after the APC presidential primaries in line with democratic norms.

“In a presidential system, the candidate emerges and selects a running mate… once INEC releases the timetable, the party convention will hold,” Onanuga explained.

Nonetheless, lobbying continues among northern political blocs, with strategic alignments already quietly forming behind closed doors.

U.S. launches airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities

In a dramatic international development, the United States launched coordinated airstrikes on Iran’s key nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan on June 21–22. The strikes, carried out using stealth bombers and submarine-fired missiles, targeted underground bunkers suspected of housing nuclear material.

President Donald Trump, addressing the U.S. from the White House, confirmed that the mission was aimed at “crippling Iran’s nuclear ambitions” and warned of more strikes if provoked. Iran has vowed retaliation.

The development has already caused a spike in global oil prices—an issue with direct implications for Nigeria’s petroleum-reliant economy.

Anambra orders mandatory house repainting by July 1

In a surprising policy move, the Anambra State Government under Governor Charles Soludo issued a directive requiring residents of Onitsha, Awka, Nnewi, Nkpor, and Ekwulobia to repaint their buildings before July 1, 2025.

Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Felix Odimegwu, announced that any structures deemed defacing to the state’s environmental aesthetic would be penalized.

The directive is backed by the Anambra Environmental Management, Protection and Administration Law 2024, though critics argue the economic climate makes such a demand unreasonable.

