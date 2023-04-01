Sikiru Obarayese

OVER the week, Nigerians and those paying attention to Nigerian media headlines elsewhere witnessed a series of events that shook the country. TRIBUNE ONLINE brings you up to speed on top news this week.

During the week, the Department of State Services (DSS) confirmed plots by some unnamed key political actors to install an interim government in Nigeria, describing the plan as an aberration on the nation’s constitution.

The secret police said it “identified some key players in the plot for an Interim Government in Nigeria,” saying “the plot, being pursued by these entrenched interests, as not only an aberration but a mischievous way to set aside the constitution and undermine civil rule as well as plunge the country into an avoidable crisis.”

Earlier this week, the secret agency had raised the alarm over alleged plans to violently disrupt peace in Nigeria.

These statements were made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Spokesperson of the Service, Dr Peter Afunnaya.

Nigeria’s ex-Chief of General Staff, Diya die

In another development, the week was greeted with the death of Nigeria’s ex-Chief of General Staff, Oladipo Diya on Sunday. The CGS equals the Vice President, in the democratic hierarchy.





Diya, who served as Chief of General Staff from 1993 to 1997 and Vice Chairman of the Provisional Ruling Council in 1994 was described, according to President Muhammadu Buhari, as having brilliance, exceptional organizational skills and discipline, and he displayed these virtues in the important roles he held in office as a military officer.

26 governors-elect receive INEC certificate of return

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presented certificates of return to the governors-elect in 26 states and state assemblies lawmakers-elect in the March 18 elections.

So far, the results of the 26 out of 28 governorship elections conducted have been announced, leaving the elections in Kebbi and Adamawa, which were declared inconclusive. Supplementary elections are to be held in both states on Saturday, April 15.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won in 15 states and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured nine, while the Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) won one each.

Of the 15 states won by the ruling APC, seven were re-elected governors, including; Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Mai Mala Muni (Yobe), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Babagana Zulum (Borno).

The party also secured wins in eight states where newbies emerged: Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Ahmed Aliyu (Sokoto), Dikko Radda (Katsina), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Bassey Otu (Cross River), Mohammed Bago (Niger), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), and Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi).

The PDP secured nine victories including two reelected governors: Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi).

Others are seven states where the party secured victory for fresh faces as governor: Peter Mbah (Enugu), Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Siminialayi Fubara (Rivers), Kefas Agbu (Taraba), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), and Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta) and Dauda Lawal (Zamfara).

Police arrest Portable

Amidst rising tension trailing the alleged interim government plots, Famous Nigerian musician, Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, was on Friday arrested by the Ogun State Police Command at the expiration of a 72-hour ultimatum to submit himself.

Recall that Portable allegedly resisted arrest on Wednesday when some Police officers visited his bar in Ogun State to arrest him.

The Police said Portable exhibited irrational behaviour and hurled insults at officers carrying out their legal duty, an action that is punishable by the laws of Nigeria, our reporter learned.

Meanwhile, in a recent development and according to a short viral clip, the controversial musician claims he was unaware that the men who raided his club in the Sango Ota area on Tuesday to arrest him were Police officers.

