WED: Aso-Oke, adire clothings take centre stage in Owo

AS this year’s World Environment Day commences, Ondo State has joined in the celebration by promoting aso-oke and adire (tye and dye), which people wore during a fashion walk, and also patterned into world flags to create awareness for the theme of the United Nations Environment Day, “Only One Earth.”

The state commenced the celebration of World Environment Day by staging environmental-friendly fashion walk to anchor eco-tourism during which people wore aso-oke and adire materials that were made into several world flags to create awareness for the theme of World Environment Day.

The fashion walk, organised by the Ondo State Goodwill Ambassador for Environment, Ms Olapeju Olayemi, in collaboration with World Environment Day Eco Fashion Week Society, under the chairmanship of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, took place in Owo, on Friday, June 3.

The event afforded several fashion designers and artistes the opportunity to showcase their craftsmanship.

Speaking during the event, Governor Akeredolu said aligning eco-tourism with environmental-friendly fashion walk is a colourful and lively way to create awareness for the restoration of the earth, which is already changing at an unprecedented rate.

Speaking through the representative of the state Commissioner for Environment, Mr Sunday Akinwalire, Governor Akeredolu emphasised the need to promote indigenous made-in-Nigeria aso-oke and adire clothes.





He said the production of hand-woven aso-oke is environmental-friendly, cuts down on the use of energy and has zero-carbon emission, adding that, “we need collective transformation action on a global scale to encourage everyone to use these fabrics in order to reduce toil of fashion pollution on the environment and showcase Nigerian fashion globally.”

The governor mentioned that his administration has established several aso-oke weaving centres across the state to provide employment opportunities for people.

He lauded the World Environment Day Eco Fashion Week Society for collaborating with the Office of the Ondo State Goodwill Ambassador for Environment to create local and international market for the profiling of Nigeria’s environmental-friendly aso-oke and adire products through the staging of the aso-oke and adire fashion walk.

In her remarks on the occasion, Ms Olapeju said the commemoration of the 2022 World Environment Day, which calls for collective transformation to sustainable lifestyle, includes changing fashion habits to environmental-friendly textiles like hand-woven aso-oke and locally-made adire fabrics that can address the climate catastrophe.

She reiterated that the changes in earth’s climate should be a cause of concern for everyone.

Ms Olapeju said: “Individuals, governments, non-governmental organisations and the private sector need to play critical roles to make large-scale positive changes.”

She explained that the goal of the fashion walk is to involve governments, businesses, banks, airlines and celebrities in boosting environmental awareness and celebrating environmental actions.

While also speaking, the co-founder of World Environment Day Eco Fashion Week Society, Mrs Brereton Nike Maureen, said her organisation held the aso-oke and adire fashion walk event to stress on just how close the earth is to tipping over the point of no return.

She added that the best way to enhance sustainable environment is to create awareness and make people realise just how dire and precocious our positions are if we don’t change environmental-unfriendly habits.

