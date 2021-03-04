‘Webb Fontaine discussing with Customs over provision of scanners’

Webb Fontaine, the firm handling the NICIS 2 programmme for the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that discussions have been held with the Customs hierarchy over the possible supply of scanners at the ports and other entry points into the nation.

Disclosing this to the Nigerian Tribune exclusively, Managing Director of Webb Fontaine Nigeria, Mr. Ope Babalola, explained that although no deal had been struck, the company could conveniently supply scanners at the ports.

According to Mr. Ope Babalola, “We have had discussions with the NCS leadership on the supply of scanners at the ports and borders. It is what we can conveniently do, and we have held discussions on it at very high level of the Customs. However, no deal has been agreed. We have not been given the permission to go ahead.”

On the operation of the company, Babalola explained that Webb Fontaine had two offices in Nigeria, one in Lagos and one in Abuja.

“We maintain an office in Lagos because the major ports are here in Lagos. Apapa, Tin-Can ports are Nigeria’s busiest seaports, and are both located in Lagos. For Abuja, we also maintain an office at the NCS headquarters because a lot of decision making takes place there.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…