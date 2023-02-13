Tyavzua Saanyol – Abuja

The Nigerian Metrological Agency (NiMet) has predicted that northern parts of the country would experience poor visibility due to Chad and Niger Republic dust plumes.

In a statement by Muntari Ibrahim, the Agency disclosed that “following observed thick dust plumes from the source region of Niger and Chad, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency NiMet has alerted the public on a possible deterioration of horizontal visibility in some states in the northern part of the country.

“In the next 24 hours, there are prospects of THICK DUST HAZE (In poor horizontal visibility, less than1000m) over Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, Katsina, Kano, and Kaduna states; while other parts of the North and North Central states are expected to report Moderate Dust-Haze (visibility of 2–5km)”.

The statement added that this weather condition is expected to persist for the next 48 hours.

As a result, NiMet advise members of the public to take necessary precautions due to dust particles presently in suspension over the atmosphere. Individuals with respiratory ailments are advised to protect themselves as the current weather condition is not good for their health.

Night-time cold temperatures should be expected, so warm clothes are advised for little children.

Airline operators are advised to avail themselves of weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

The Central Forecast Office (CFO) in NiMet will continue monitoring the weather and providing necessary updates.