We worked with Kyari to return Abacha $300m loot, US govt writes Buhari

The United States government has acknowledged the role played by the late Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, in the return of the $300 million stolen by the former head of state, late General Sani Abacha.

In a condolence letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Tibor Nagy, Kyari described the deceased top presidential aide.

as a dedicated public servant and respected interlocutor for the American government.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja on Friday, the US Envoy eulogized the important role played by Kyari in the repatriation of the stolen funds.

The statement quoted the Diplomat as saying in the letter: ‘‘Kyari was a valued and respected interlocutor for the U.S. government and particularly for our leadership team in Abuja.

‘‘We appreciate working with him on many important matters, including the return to the Nigerian people of over $300 million in funds stolen by Sani Abacha.

‘‘He envisioned the funds going to three geographically disparate infrastructure projects as a way to unite Nigeria economically.”

The US Assistant Secretary noted that this vision, encapsulated by the late Chief of Staff, was a reflection of his tireless championing of a solid and prosperous future for Nigeria.

‘‘His dedication to this matter, to fighting corruption, and to countless other investments and policies for the future of Nigeria will leave a lasting impact on your country,’’ he wrote.

While commiserating with the government and people of Nigeria, the Kyari family on the loss, the U.S. government pledged to stand with Nigeria in the struggle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The President also received condolence messages from Usani Uguru Usani former Minister of Niger Delta, Alhaji Sabiu Bako, Kano-based businessman and Bataure Abdulaziz, a trade union leader.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE