We work towards peace in Southern Kaduna ― Gumi

Prominent Islamic cleric scholar, Dr Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, has said he and other religious clerics would work towards the attainment of peace in Southern Kaduna.

The House of Kaduna Family is a religious forum who are saddled with the responsibility of addressing all religious issues especially the Southern Kaduna crisis.

He said the forum would work hard to impact positively on the on-going peace process in southern Kaduna.

Gumi, who is the co-chairman of House of Kaduna Family, gave the assurance at the Southern Kaduna Stakeholder’s dialogue on Promoting Social Cohesion and Peace Building in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna state on Wednesday.

According to him, conflicts in the area had lingered on for too long and it had become necessary that concerned men and women of goodwill should join hands in the quest for solutions to end the crises.

He said that peace in southern Kaduna State and other parts of the state would have a positive effect on the rest of the country because virtually every ethnic group has people living in that part of the country.

He noted that Nigerians were keenly watching developments in the area to see how the crises would be solved, believing that if success is achieved other parts of the country would learn from their experience to solve similar crises.

He observed that government, leaders and others have been making efforts towards finding lasting solutions and that the House of Kaduna Family will approach the crises holistically.

Gumi the cleric said, “Our objective is to get at the bottom of the crises and proffer solutions toward resolving them so that people in the area can live in peace and prosperity. That is why we are here.

“Let us accommodate each other; accept each other; tolerate each other so that we can move together and prosper in a peaceful manner.”

The members were in southern Kaduna to interface with stakeholders and had earlier visited internally displaced persons’ (IDP) camps at Kurmin Masara and Zonkwa in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

Members of the House of Kaduna Family comprises of 22 respected Muslim and Christian leaders including Dr Ahmad Abubakar Gumi and Apostle Emmanuel Nuhu Kure (co-chairmen).

Others are Arch. Bishop Buba Lamido, Bishop Timothy Yahaya, Rev. Prof. Moses Audi, Rev. Ishaya Adamu Jandogo, Bishop Julius Yakubu Kundi, Rev. Barnabas Dodo, Arch. Bishop Matthew Man-oso Ndagoso, Arch. Bishop Sunday Oga Idoko, Rev. Dr Olatunbosun Shola James and Mrs Agatha Asabe Soji.

Sheikh Abdulkareem Hashim, Malam Muhamamdu Kabir Alkasim, Mallam Tahir Baba Ibrahim, Mallam Yusuf Yakubu Alrigasiyyu, Sheikh Hamza Muhammad Lawal and Tukur Adam Almanna. Dr. Muhammadu Suleiman, Alhaji Mohammed Maruf Raji, Alhaji Sheriff Olutusin, Hajiya Fadila Musa complete the list.

