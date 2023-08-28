Executive chairman of Kano Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission (PCACC), Barr. Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado has said that no amount of intimidation would stop the commission from fishing out and investigating suspected corrupt public officials as long as the law establishing the Commission permitted it to do so.

It be recalled that the commission was probing the former governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on alleged misappropriation of funds during his tenure and it was also alleged that the Economic Financial Crime Commission ( EFCC) had invited some staff of the PCACC for questioning in regard to their administration.

Speaking to newsmen on Monday, Bar. Muhuyi claimed that some suspected corrupt public officials under investigation are making efforts to distract the commission from carrying out its constitutional responsibilities.

Bar. Muhuyi therefore dismissed the recent allegations of corruption within the commission’s management, describing it as the handiwork of those who had skeletons in their cupboard.

“You are aware of unfolding events concerning the commission in recent times. These are orchestrations of those who have clear cases of corruption to answer.”

“He said that they were doing everything possible to frustrate the efforts of the commission, but we are not deterred.

“Their argument was that the commission had no power to investigate corrupt public officeholders. To us, this is laughable and we will not give in to such cheap ploys by those who siphoned public money to evade justice,” the chairman said.

According to him, “Just recently, a law firm defending the case of N4 billion fraud at KASCO, which is already before a Kano High Court went as far as writing the Inspector General of Police for withdrawal of Police personnel attached to the commission”.

Barr. Muhuyi noted that “since the case is in court, and we have enough evidence to prove our case, we are not losing sleep. We will remain focused; and will continue trying our best towards ensuring that public funds and property diverted into private pockets and use, will be recovered”.

He disclosed that the Commission would keep abiding by the Rule of Law, adding that nothing would stop it from ridding the state of corrupt public officeholders.

The commission has a Court of Appeal judgment that allows it to investigate, not only executive members of government and government agencies but, even those working in the judiciary.





“We are not deterred in all our investigations because we have weighty allegations against them. We have Court of Appeal judgment which empowers the Commission to investigate, not only the staff or former executive members of Kano executive arm of government, but even those working in the judiciary.

“I believe we are on course. We will continue with our Investigations, and we will try as much as we can to get rid of corrupt practices from the system.

“The Court of Appeal said the Commission has the powers, without even writing a letter to the Chief Judge, to investigate a matter.

“So, as far we are concerned, they are only postponing the D-day. Nothing would stop the state from prosecuting or initiating criminal prosecution against any person, because section 211 of the Constitution is so explicit. So, as far as we are concerned, we are not deterred.”

